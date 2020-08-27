Billings schools enrollment highest its been since 1970, early count shows

Enrollment is up so far this fall semester in Billings Public Schools, a welcome sign for the district's finances amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Superintendent Greg Upham said Wednesday that about 17,400 students are enrolled; numbers don't stabilize until weeks until the school year, but that figure would be the highest in Billings since 1970.
Officials at the Yellowstone County School Superintendent's office, which collects figures on home-schooled students who aren't associated with a public or private school, said that they're inundated with requests for information about homeschooling. Families typically don't report home-school figures until school begins, and data entry for this school year has been delayed by the deluge of questions.
But the figures Upham cited seem to indicate that such interest hasn't put much of a dent in enrollment in Montana's largest school district.
“There doesn’t appear to be a significant drop by any means,” he said.
Billings officials projected an enrollment of about 17,600 for budgeting purposes; most money in Montana's school funding formula is doled out on a per-student basis. Districts typically expect some wiggle room in the early estimates, but if there were a major drop in enrollment, it could strain district finances.
District CFO Craig Van Nice told trustees earlier in August that enrollment could be an unpredictable variable as reopening plans were still being finalized.
Of the 17,000-plus students enrolled, about 2,600 have opted for remote learning, a figure that has continued to creep up since the district's deadline for parents to pick remote or in-person passed.
Masked masses
As the third full school day began, Upham said that students have been "outstanding" about complying with the district's COVID-19 rules, particularly the district's mask mandate.
He said that he knew of only one instance in the district during which a student refused to wear a mask, but then relented and wore a mask.
Masking has been a bedrock part of the district's reopening plan, and its importance was magnified when fewer students than expected opted for remote learning.
A summer survey showed that up to 30% of students could choose remote learning, but the totals came in at about half that figure.
That means more students in classrooms with limited space.
“I think its going as well as it can," Upham said of the reopening rules. "I’m still concerned about physical distancing. … That will be our challenge.”
He continued to stand by the importance of reopening buildings. Both he and county health officials have cited the opportunity cost of schools closing — particularly concerns about the social and emotional well-being of children.
“I don’t think we can (overestimate) the power of school and normalcy,” he said.
