Billings schools enrollment highest its been since 1970, early count shows

District CFO Craig Van Nice told trustees earlier in August that enrollment could be an unpredictable variable as reopening plans were still being finalized.

Of the 17,000-plus students enrolled, about 2,600 have opted for remote learning, a figure that has continued to creep up since the district's deadline for parents to pick remote or in-person passed.

Masked masses

As the third full school day began, Upham said that students have been "outstanding" about complying with the district's COVID-19 rules, particularly the district's mask mandate.

He said that he knew of only one instance in the district during which a student refused to wear a mask, but then relented and wore a mask.

Masking has been a bedrock part of the district's reopening plan, and its importance was magnified when fewer students than expected opted for remote learning.

A summer survey showed that up to 30% of students could choose remote learning, but the totals came in at about half that figure.

That means more students in classrooms with limited space.