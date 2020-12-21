Billings schools eyeing new stimulus agreement for additional COVID-19 aid

Those figures don't account for the COVID-19 aid. Most rules about the money require it to be spent strictly on pandemic-related costs, and that it can't backfill other budgets.

But there are gray areas; for example, about $2.5 million will be used to pay part of the salaries of principals and other administrators whose duties have been dominated by the pandemic. That swirls in with the larger budget picture.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In a budget work session for trustees last week, officials didn't try to sift through the mix. They did share concerns about the possibility of the enrollment drop continuing.

In statewide figures shared by the Office of Public Instruction on Friday, K-8 public school enrollment dropped 3.8%, while high school enrollment rose 2.1%. Private schools also dropped 3.1%. Officials have previously pointed to COVID-19 health concerns as much of the reason for the drop.

Homeschool students more than doubled, according to the OPI figure, up almost 70% to 4,053 students.

At trustees' work session, district superintendent Greg Upham said that officials plan to reach out to families who switched to homeschool to gauge their plans for next year.