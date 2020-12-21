Billings schools eyeing new stimulus agreement for additional COVID-19 aid

Billings Public Schools could get about $13 million in COVID-19 aid as part of a new federal stimulus package.
District CFO Craig Van Nice shared early estimates of school allocations from the Montana School Boards Association at Monday's meeting of district trustees.
It's early, he said, and it's unclear what rules and timelines there will be for spending the money. But it offers a ballpark for how much aid the district will get to cope with the continuing effects of COVID-19.
So far, the district has nearly spent down almost $9 million from the governor's Coronavirus Relief Fund that had to be used by the end of this year. Another $3.2 million from the CARES Act with a longer spending deadline has been held in reserve.
A recent CDC report that examined schools across the nation found that extra costs because of COVID-19 could exceed $400 per student, and that costs can vary significantly depending on how districts operate.
The district's finances are relative foggy for now. Using Montana's traditional school funding formula, the K-8 district faces a $500,000 hole, the product of an enrollment drop combined with existing structural issues. The high school district is above water, but has seen surpluses dwindle in recent years.
Those figures don't account for the COVID-19 aid. Most rules about the money require it to be spent strictly on pandemic-related costs, and that it can't backfill other budgets.
But there are gray areas; for example, about $2.5 million will be used to pay part of the salaries of principals and other administrators whose duties have been dominated by the pandemic. That swirls in with the larger budget picture.
In a budget work session for trustees last week, officials didn't try to sift through the mix. They did share concerns about the possibility of the enrollment drop continuing.
In statewide figures shared by the Office of Public Instruction on Friday, K-8 public school enrollment dropped 3.8%, while high school enrollment rose 2.1%. Private schools also dropped 3.1%. Officials have previously pointed to COVID-19 health concerns as much of the reason for the drop.
Homeschool students more than doubled, according to the OPI figure, up almost 70% to 4,053 students.
At trustees' work session, district superintendent Greg Upham said that officials plan to reach out to families who switched to homeschool to gauge their plans for next year.
Trustee Mike Leo expressed optimism that kids will come back to public schools if the pandemic eases.
“I think it's reasonable, for now, to think that we’d get half of these kids back, maybe more,” he said.
If the enrollment drop continues, it would hit the district harder financially next year because of how the school funding formula works.
Upham advocated for "hold harmless" legislative proposals that would let districts use last year's enrollment figures or take other measures to soften the blow of enrollment drops.
“I believe the hold harmless is a key strategy that we have to put in our toolbox,” he said.
