Billings schools get more tech back in good condition than expected after remote learning rollout

More laptops and other devices sent home with students during remote learning for Billings Public Schools have been returned in better shape than expected, according to an early review by district administrators.

About 95% of devices sent out to enable students to continue coursework during the COVID-19 pandemic, at least to a degree, have been returned, said district chief information officer Brandon Newpher.

The mass export of things like Chromebooks, laptops, and tablets has been a major financial question for districts across the country as schools abruptly shuttered buildings. How many devices would be returned, and in what condition, was an unknown as schools scrambled to continue instruction electronically.

Newpher told district officials to plan for about 10% attrition, a combination of devices not returned or damaged. With almost 5,000 documented devices sent home with kids, that's no small price tag.

But only about 250 devices are so far unreturned, and of those that have come back, preliminary checks found that only about 1% were damaged. Newpher said that schools are continuing to try to contact families to recover the remaining devices.