Billings schools get more tech back in good condition than expected after remote learning rollout

More laptops and other devices sent home with students during remote learning for Billings Public Schools have been returned in better shape than expected, according to an early review by district administrators.
About 95% of devices sent out to enable students to continue coursework during the COVID-19 pandemic, at least to a degree, have been returned, said district chief information officer Brandon Newpher.
The mass export of things like Chromebooks, laptops, and tablets has been a major financial question for districts across the country as schools abruptly shuttered buildings. How many devices would be returned, and in what condition, was an unknown as schools scrambled to continue instruction electronically.
Newpher told district officials to plan for about 10% attrition, a combination of devices not returned or damaged. With almost 5,000 documented devices sent home with kids, that's no small price tag.
But only about 250 devices are so far unreturned, and of those that have come back, preliminary checks found that only about 1% were damaged. Newpher said that schools are continuing to try to contact families to recover the remaining devices.
Superintendent Greg Upham told trustees he was pleased with the return rate, and that it would help to preserve the federal stimulus money the district received from the CARES Act. School District 2 will get about $3 million, and about $200,000 has already been spent on things like cleaning supplies, tech repairs, and preventive equipment like plexiglass.
The district plans to use the money to fund things like tutoring to help students who fell behind during the pandemic.
“It’ll be a great shot in the arm," he said of the funding.
Looking ahead
The push-out of devices was particularly abrupt, Newpher said. Gov. Steve Bullock closed schools on a Sunday evening, effective Monday, March 16, and gave schools two weeks to put together remote learning plans.
Upham gave general directions to implement remote learning and send out devices, but he also enabled teachers to do what they could to continue instruction ahead of district-level advice.
At a district level, basic check-out, check-in slips were used to track devices.
While district officials are preparing to resume in-person classes when school is scheduled to begin in August, they have acknowledge the possibility that remote learning will be needed again.
“I think a little bit more structure going out next time (would help),” Newpher said. “This was a quick turnaround.”
About 200 students received paper packets instead of electronic work, Newpher said. The district tried to help arrange families with free internet trials to make electronic work more feasible, and to take advantage of free trials for software like Zoom.
Upham has acknowledged that much of what next school year will look like is uncertain, and that even if buildings reopen, attendance could be limited to comply with health recommendations.
That uncertainty appears to reflect the national scene. In a survey results released Tuesday by The School Superintendent's Association, 94% of superintendents surveyed said they weren't ready to say when in-person classes would resume.
The survey also reinforced that Billings' tech efforts paralleled schools across the country; 92% of respondents said that their districts pushed out district-owned devices to students to provide remote instruction.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.