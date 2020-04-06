Billings schools hoping to use federal cash to help close learning gaps after coronavirus closures

School District 2 superintendent Greg Upham has repeatedly applauded district teachers, administrators, students and families as they adapt to remote learning during coronavirus closures.
But he's also looking at how much learning can actually occur during the closures.
“There will be some gaps," he told district trustees at their virtual meeting Monday.
Trying to close those gaps will likely be where a large chunk of SD2's $3.2 million share of federal stimulus money goes.
Upham floated possibilities like an extended school day, summer school, or extra tutoring to help students who don't finish the year on track academically.
“Maybe we aren’t going to have a fourth grade, maybe we’re going to have a 3.5 grade for the first two months of the school year,” he said.
The process of identifying what students have and haven't learned will also likely happen without the aid of standardized tests, including the spring round of NWEA MAPS testing, a three-times-per-year assessment that provides data that drives decision making in the district.
Instead, that responsibility will shift to teachers, who will use their judgement on how students are progressing through their work and whether they're meeting state learning standards.
“The teacher is going to be the authority in this,” Upham said.
He expressed specific concern about families without internet access and about families who are still working while caring for several children.
“That is a load, to say the least," he said.
He again cited a balancing act for educators and parents trying to figure out how much work students can be expected to do remotely, but said that principals and teachers have told him that they feel like students are learning — “(but) that’s relative to the platforms that we have.”
The federal money, part of at least $41 million Montana schools are getting from the $2 trillion CARES Act, will also fund more immediate budget needs. Upham said that costs for things like cleaning supplies and copying and printing have increased.
“We’re putting in measures to start earmarking these funds,” district CFO Craig Van Nice said.
One item that could include is the roughly 5,000 Chromebooks SD2 distributed to students to facilitate remote learning — about $2 million worth.
Upham has acknowledged that there will be some repair and replacement costs.
“We are hoping that we will get our Chromebooks back, but in those conditions, you don’t know," he said. "Life happens. Oatmeal spills on them, dogs eat them ... We don’t know how many are going to come back in a functional shape.”
The district is working to prepare an estimate for expected repair and replacement costs, he said.
COVID-19 notes
- Upham said that he had been expecting an announcement from Gov. Steve Bullock about extended school closures on Monday, but that he's still confident it will come down Tuesday or Wednesday. "I firmly believe that he’ll extend the closure," Upham said.
- High school administrators have received “quite a bit of feedback” about potential alternatives to the usual graduation ceremony, Upham said — “there’s still that yearning for some type of personal session.” The district hasn't canceled the event or decided it's going forward, but Upham has been skeptical that the large-group gathering will be allowed.
- One of the most consistent themes that Upham said he's heard from teachers and students is that they miss the social aspect of school. “There’s just a real void in that personal piece,” he said.
Coronavirus closures have claimed commencement for Montana universities this spring.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.