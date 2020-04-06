Billings schools hoping to use federal cash to help close learning gaps after coronavirus closures

Instead, that responsibility will shift to teachers, who will use their judgement on how students are progressing through their work and whether they're meeting state learning standards.

“The teacher is going to be the authority in this,” Upham said.

He expressed specific concern about families without internet access and about families who are still working while caring for several children.

“That is a load, to say the least," he said.

He again cited a balancing act for educators and parents trying to figure out how much work students can be expected to do remotely, but said that principals and teachers have told him that they feel like students are learning — “(but) that’s relative to the platforms that we have.”

The federal money, part of at least $41 million Montana schools are getting from the $2 trillion CARES Act, will also fund more immediate budget needs. Upham said that costs for things like cleaning supplies and copying and printing have increased.