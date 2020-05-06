Billings schools investigation clears principal of hostile workplace charges, but union questions report

McKinley Elementary principal Nicole Trahan was cleared of a hostile workplace complaints in a school district investigation this year.
However, the report has become an issue in a recommendation from Superintendent Greg Upham to non-renew a non-tenured teacher at McKinley, Monica Grimsrud.
The complaint was made by a different teacher, Kacey Olson, on March 25 and is based on allegations during the 2017-18 school year. The complaint included accusations of "repeated demeaning interaction and inequitable treatment of multiple staff members."
The district, through its contracted lawyers at Felt, Martin, Frazier and Weldon, commissioned an investigation. That was conducted by David Munson, a former school principal who works for the district as the director of early childhood.
Munson interviewed Trahan and Olson, then 11 additional staffers — "four teachers/colleagues of Ms. Olson, four previous supervisors of Ms. Olson and colleagues of Ms. Trahan, and three district administrators who supervise or work with Ms. Trahan."
Munson found the accusations against Trahan in Olson's complaint to be either untrue or out of context.
"There is evidence of staff members who have challenged Ms. Trahan on various issues yet continue to express admiration for her leadership. There is also evidence of staff members who have challenged Ms. Trahan on various issues and have a strained relationship with her," he wrote. "Overall, it appears most of the staff respect and support Ms. Trahan with a few of the staff (statements vary from 5-20%) who oppose her."
The conclusions were endorsed by attorney Jeff Weldon, who accused the local teachers union of using the complaint to cloud a non-renewal recommendation of a different teacher.
"The existence of this complaint was then weaponized during the board's consideration of the non-renewals on April 8, 2020, to delay the board's decision," he wrote. He also criticized the two-year lag between the complaint and the school year in question. Olson now teaches at a different school.
Rachel Schillreff, who leads the local teacher's union, submitted public comments at a Wednesday board meeting about the non-renewal of Grimsrud that questions the investigation. She highlighted Munson's status as a district-paid administrator, said that only one or two teachers currently at McKinley were interviewed in the investigation, and added that her efforts to direct Munson to several other employees with concerns were ignored.
She said Olson's filing was the result of several complaints over the course of the school year, and that Olson's status as a teacher in a different school was intentional because staffers at McKinley were concerned about retaliation.
“I do not feel that this investigation was done with fidelity,” she wrote in a comment for the virtual meeting. “There are many staff members that have narratives that were not able to be told.”
The school board recessed its meeting Wednesday without a decision on Grimsrud, and is scheduled to take the issue back up May 20 at 11 a.m.
Weldon defended the independence of the investigation in the report, writing that Munson didn't know Trahan nor Olson and had not been involved with McKinley.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.