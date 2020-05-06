Billings schools investigation clears principal of hostile workplace charges, but union questions report

The conclusions were endorsed by attorney Jeff Weldon, who accused the local teachers union of using the complaint to cloud a non-renewal recommendation of a different teacher.

"The existence of this complaint was then weaponized during the board's consideration of the non-renewals on April 8, 2020, to delay the board's decision," he wrote. He also criticized the two-year lag between the complaint and the school year in question. Olson now teaches at a different school.

Rachel Schillreff, who leads the local teacher's union, submitted public comments at a Wednesday board meeting about the non-renewal of Grimsrud that questions the investigation. She highlighted Munson's status as a district-paid administrator, said that only one or two teachers currently at McKinley were interviewed in the investigation, and added that her efforts to direct Munson to several other employees with concerns were ignored.

She said Olson's filing was the result of several complaints over the course of the school year, and that Olson's status as a teacher in a different school was intentional because staffers at McKinley were concerned about retaliation.