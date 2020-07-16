Billings schools: More families than expected requesting remote learning

However, to make those plans, the district needs a solid estimate for students that will require remote learning.

Billings schools continue to target mostly in-person instruction for when school begins Aug. 24. The district is yet to release its plan for coping with COVID-19, but Upham has said that masks will likely be required for students and staff.

He's also expressed a wariness of a widespread in-person/remote hybrid, or schedule changes like half-days or every-other-day, citing concerns about effects on families and an inability to control students' actions outside of school.

The pediatrician's group guidance that Upham often highlights focuses on a primary goal of having schools open for in-person instruction. It recommends several safety precautions and conditions for that reopening, but it's often more pragmatic than guidance from groups like the CDC.

For example, where the CDC recommends six feet between desks, the APA recommends three feet if six feet isn't possible. While the CDC recommends not using cafeterias and feeding students in classrooms, the APA recommends changes like schedule tweaks for reducing the amount of students in cafeterias but still using them.