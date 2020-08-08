Billings schools' online vs. in-person decision Sunday cutoff only a 'soft deadline'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As the Sunday deadline for parents to sign their kids up for online-only classes in Billings Public Schools approaches, the district has officially extended the window for choosing in-person or remote learning.

Superintendent Greg Upham had been billing the Aug. 9 cutoff date as a "soft deadline."

He acknowledged that parents have asked for more information than had been available about what a remote school day will look like compared to the "restrictive mode" that school buildings will operate under. In recent days, the district has been building out a website that adds detail to the reopening plan it released last week.

No new deadline date for choosing remote or in-person was posted Friday; the district website said that a date would be given in later updates.

As of Thursday, about 900 students had signed up for remote learning. School is slated to begin Aug. 24.

“I really do think they’re watching the virus and will make a decision closer to the school year,” Upham said.