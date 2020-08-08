Billings schools' online vs. in-person decision Sunday cutoff only a 'soft deadline'

As the Sunday deadline for parents to sign their kids up for online-only classes in Billings Public Schools approaches, the district has officially extended the window for choosing in-person or remote learning.
Superintendent Greg Upham had been billing the Aug. 9 cutoff date as a "soft deadline."
He acknowledged that parents have asked for more information than had been available about what a remote school day will look like compared to the "restrictive mode" that school buildings will operate under. In recent days, the district has been building out a website that adds detail to the reopening plan it released last week.
No new deadline date for choosing remote or in-person was posted Friday; the district website said that a date would be given in later updates.
As of Thursday, about 900 students had signed up for remote learning. School is slated to begin Aug. 24.
“I really do think they’re watching the virus and will make a decision closer to the school year,” Upham said.
School District 2 is asking parents and students to commit to a full year of either online or in-person schooling. While there may be some isolated flexibility for students to switch between the two, class scheduling needs can't handle a full-scale switch option, Upham said.
Online classes will involve both live video instruction and more self-paced work. School buildings are expected to operate in cohorts, trying to keep students in relatively isolated groups, and a mask requirement applies to students and staff in most situations. The district is aiming to keep in-person class scheduling as normal as possible.
Part of the district's push to get parents and students to choose is that teachers will be assigned to in-person or remote learning.
A district survey showed that 30% of students — which would be more than 5,000 district-wide — may want remote learning. Based on that figure, Upham was confident that the district could assign teacher who wanted to teach remotely for health reasons related to COVID-19 to online-only positions.
However, with only 900 students signed up so far, accommodating teachers who fall into high-risk health categories would be "challenging," Upham said.
In a survey conducted by the local teacher's union, about one-third of educators said that their own health or the health of a loved one would prevent them from returning to a traditional in-person school model.
