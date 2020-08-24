Billings schools open with less pomp and more circumstance

Riverside Middle School counselor Crystal Knutson had a list of things to discuss with new sixth graders on the first day of school Monday.
But first, she opened the room to questions.
"How many of you are nervous? I'm going to raise my hand too," she said.
Being a new middle schooler has always come with jitters. It hasn't always come amid a global pandemic.
Billings Public Schools kicked off the school year Monday, in-person, masked, and on the heels of a scheduling mad-dash, hoping to balance relatively normal school and COVID-19 precautions.
Middle schools like Riverside continued their tradition of hosting only sixth graders and older new students on day one, helping familiarize students with the building and routines.
That includes new COVID-19 rules this year, notably mask wearing. The flock of students gathered in front of the school Monday morning was universally masked, sporting a bright array of colors and designs.
Just before 8 a.m., assistant principal Nathan Talafuse ushered them into school, and in about five minutes they filtered into classrooms. It was a welcome that focused less on pomp and more on circumstance.
But students seemed more concerned about the typical rites of middle school.
Carter Huber, a sixth grader, was disappointed after hearing that students wouldn't be using lockers. However, he was looking forward to not only seeing old friends, but also making new ones.
That social urge has been something that administrators in Billings have repeatedly pointed to when recapping summer school programs that met in person following the spring closure of school buildings.
Zoey Harr, a sixth grader, felt the same way. She and other students hugged friends and chatted animatedly while waiting to enter school. Her first question of a teacher once inside the building wasn't about the novel coronavirus — she merely needed to be pointed toward her classroom.
A higher proportion of Riverside students opted for remote learning than most schools in the district, about one-third of the school's almost 600 kids. That included a large group of eighth graders, Talafuse said.
About 80 students didn't have their either-or form filled out at all; the school gathered those students in a different pod in the library; Talafuse said they were scheduled into in-person classes.
In the classroom that Knutson welcomed, all 19 students were present. They sat one or two per trapezoid-shaped table. Tables were spread roughly six feet apart, but students sharing a table sat closely; the room's layout didn't appear to offer any way for 20 people to all observe social distancing.
As students paged through the months in their freshly distributed planners, it's fair to wonder what school throughout the year will look like. School District 2's reopening plan calls for teachers to be prepared to quickly pivot to district-wide remote learning in the event of a COVID-19 school closure.
On Sunday, Yellowstone County Health Officer John Felton warned that the county's overall active positive cases were approaching levels that would trigger a school closure. Shepherd Schools announced they would close Monday and Tuesday for a "thorough cleaning" after recording a positive case.
Schools were also scrambling with the basic operational plans. Class structure morphed repeatedly last week for middle and high schoolers, and teacher assignments were still changing Friday. For middle schools, a block schedule that rotates three, two-hour class periods every-other-day, was settled on Tuesday. High schools appear to be on the same track, but on Saturday county health officials asked for a switch to a five days on, five days off model instead of the every-other day.
Getting students set up on online learning platforms, which have been used for years in conjunction with classroom teaching, would be a top priority, school counselor Riley Mayo said. That would leave students better prepared in the event of a building closure.
"Hopefully that's not the case," he said.
