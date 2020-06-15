Billings schools plan to reopen in fall

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Billings Public Schools are planning to reopen in August for the beginning of the school year, but questions about what in-person instruction will look like remain.

The first day of school is slated for Aug. 24, and superintendent Greg Upham said some employees will return to work in July. About 90 high schoolers are taking in-person summer school classes.

But it's a far cry from the usual operations of the 18,000 kid district.

“Just to be honest with you, it’s going to be an extreme challenge,” Upham told district trustees during Monday's virtual meeting.

The district is looking at options for reducing daily enrollment in schools, perhaps through half-days or alternating days, and measures to control the flow of students and staff in schools.

An initial opening might be something of a "phase 1," Upham said. "We’re on the front end of those discussions.”

He referenced his previous doubts about the feasibility of social distancing in schools, while also acknowledging that buildings would eventually reopen.

A handful of small, rural Montana schools reopened their buildings this spring to finish the school year. But the vast majority of schools remained closed.