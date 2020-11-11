Billings schools release quarantine numbers; hundreds of students out of classrooms

COVID-19 quarantines are making a "significant" impact on Billings Public Schools.

The district released its first round of quarantine information Wednesday, which shows that hundreds of students and dozens of staff have had to leave buildings because of possible COVID-19 exposure.

High schools had the highest total figures in the report, but some entire elementary classrooms have had to quarantine and go online-only in recent days, superintendent Greg Upham said.

The figures come alongside the district's second update on positive cases, which show a continued uptick but no concentrated outbreaks in school.

Both sets of data are from the last week of October, and represent a backdated snapshot of COVID-19 among students and staff. They do not include cases recorded in November.

During last week of October, 448 students and 65 staffers were required to quarantine across district schools. The close contact exposures came from both school and out-of-school settings.

West High was hardest hit; 114 students and nine staffers were quarantined.