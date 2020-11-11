Billings schools release quarantine numbers; hundreds of students out of classrooms

COVID-19 quarantines are making a "significant" impact on Billings Public Schools.
The district released its first round of quarantine information Wednesday, which shows that hundreds of students and dozens of staff have had to leave buildings because of possible COVID-19 exposure.
High schools had the highest total figures in the report, but some entire elementary classrooms have had to quarantine and go online-only in recent days, superintendent Greg Upham said.
The figures come alongside the district's second update on positive cases, which show a continued uptick but no concentrated outbreaks in school.
Both sets of data are from the last week of October, and represent a backdated snapshot of COVID-19 among students and staff. They do not include cases recorded in November.
During last week of October, 448 students and 65 staffers were required to quarantine across district schools. The close contact exposures came from both school and out-of-school settings.
West High was hardest hit; 114 students and nine staffers were quarantined.
Positive cases continued their steady uptick, with no school recording more than seven among students or three among staff in the new data. In total, the district recorded another 48 student and 25 staff positives.
Positives and quarantine numbers among school staff have become increasingly important for Montana schools' in-person operations as the spread of COVID-19 continues to increase around the state.
Districts like Canyon Creek and Park City have had to temporarily shut buildings because of positives and quarantines among staff; Hardin made a similar move because of high numbers among both staff and students.
The vast majority of school leaders believe they've mostly prevented the spread of COVID-19 in school buildings, but several have raised concerns about wider community spread.
Upham continued to stand by the district's decision to keep schools open in a video posted to Facebook on Tuesday.
He's said that having teachers and staff out of school has been challenging but manageable, and that there were no imminent plans to go to online-only learning for the district.
Upham acknowledged that it remains a possibility, but said that it would be among a specific grade level or school, not a district-wide closure.
He emphasized that a long-running substitute teacher shortage has continued, despite higher pay during the pandemic.
"Now with COVID, it's even more detrimental...we need classes covered," Upham said.
Quarantines could soon leave a larger footprint. In late October, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed contact tracing rules from a consecutive 15-minute window of close contact to a cumulative 15 minutes over a 24-hour period.
That likely increases the number of close contacts for positive cases.
Upham said that "several" elementary classrooms have had to go remote because of quarantines since the new rule was put it place.
"There's a big difference in (the rule)," he said.
There's also concern with "fatigue" about administrators who have had to take on contact tracing duties in schools, Upham has said, in addition to their regular duties.
He reiterated that the conditions of the pandemic are unlikely to improve soon, and that positive cases in schools will continue so long as buildings are open.
"That's something that we're going to have to deal with going forward," he said.
