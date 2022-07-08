Billings schools removing lead in drinking water ahead of new school year

Following months of delays, Billings Public Schools are getting closer to removing dangerous amounts of lead found in water fixtures across the district last summer.

Testing for lead in school drinking water is a requirement for Montana schools set in 2020 by the state Department of Environmental Quality, Department of Public Health and Human Services and Office of Public Instruction. If samples show lead concentrations over 15 micrograms per liter or parts per billion, the fixture must be immediately shut off and repaired, replaced or removed from service.

Initial testing revealed that Alkali Creek, Bench, Bitterroot, Boulder, Burlington, Canyon Creek, Central Heights, Eagle Cliffs, Elder Grove, Highland, Meadowlark, Miles Avenue, Poly Drive, Ponderosa, Rose Park, Sandstone and Washington elementary schools all recorded lead levels over 15 ppb out of various water fixtures throughout their buildings.

All Billings high schools along with Castlerock, Lewis & Clark, Riverside and Will James middle schools and the Lincoln Center and Rimrock Learning Center also tested fixtures with lead content over 15 ppb.

Outside of Billings Public Schools, Billings Central Catholic High School, Elysian Elementary School and the Yellowstone Academy have not yet submitted water tests to DEQ.

Since every water fixture was tested individually, additional fixtures tested with lead concentration between five and 15 ppb, which calls for them to be fixed, replaced or removed but may still be in service if routine flushing is performed. Once the fixtures have been addressed, follow-up testing is required to determine the effectiveness of the efforts.

The process for addressing fixtures has no deadline, according to DEQ's rule manager for lead in school drinking water Greg Montgomery.

“At that point, it’s up to the individual schools,” he said. “They remediate on their own timeline.”

To navigate the map above, click on the icons on the map to view lead testing information about individual schools, or click the menu icon on the top left of the map to view schools and lead testing results by category.

Billings Public Schools conducted water testing during the summer of 2021 and its facilities department addressed fixtures deemed most immediate or severe. This included a school where all drinking fountains in an annex tested excessive and a sink in Skyview High School’s theater that tested over 7,800 ppb.

Despite the alarming numbers of fixtures with dangerous amounts of lead, Billings Public Schools Facility Services Executive Director Scott Reiter says they were due to the new, more thorough approach to testing and flushing water than what was previously done.

“The look of it [initial test results] was worse than it was,” Reiter said. “It was just because of the way we tested last summer because we never did it this way before.”

Reiter said since all the water supplies were tested during the summer weeks after the school year, the water became stagnant and came back testing higher than normal for lead. Montana DEQ says holidays, weekends, and summer breaks allow for schools to be more susceptible to lead concentration due to the water not getting routinely flushed and becoming stagnant. In the case of the Skyview sink, it had been unused and untouched for years which allowed for excessive amounts of lead to build up.

Under new water testing rules schools are now required to flush their water systems anytime after they have been inactive for more than three days. Once this new rule became implemented, lead levels began to drop significantly. In subsequent follow-up samples to date, only 43 fixtures came back with excessive lead levels versus 275 fixtures from the initial testing.

Since last year's testing, Billings Public Schools have replaced 120 faucets and applied new filters to various other water fixtures. Additionally, the Rimrock Learning Center is in the process of replacing its aging main service water line. COVID closures, supply chain disruptions and a lack of available plumbers has delayed the remediation process across the state, but Billings Public Schools is still hoping to have all fixtures fixed or replaced by the end of summer. Additional water filters ordered in March are expected to arrive this month.

Lead exposure is a concern for schools since children absorb the metal at higher rates than adults. High exposure can damage the brain, red blood cells, and kidneys, while lower levels of lead exposure can reduce IQ and attention span and impair hearing. Lead exposure can also occur through contact with chips and dust from lead paint that may have landed on surfaces or fingers.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), human skin does not absorb lead in water, but ppb levels exceeding 5,000 constitute the substance as a hazardous waste.

The EPA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) agree that there is no known safe level of lead in a child's blood. Montana DEQ advises parents who are concerned about lead exposure to contact a health provider for a blood test as it’s the only way to determine a child’s lead exposure levels.

“I think we’re in a good spot now,” Reiter said. “It’s not ideal [having some fixtures still off], but we feel pretty good about making sure everyone has access to clean drinking water.”

Current information on Montana schools that have tested and their water quality can be found here and here on Montana DEQ’s website.