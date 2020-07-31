Billings schools reopening plan taking shape as parents asked to choose remote or classroom learning

School District 2 will be back in class Aug. 24, and while administrators continue to prepare for the upcoming school year, a draft plan has been issued to teachers, students and their families.
During a roundtable discussion held via Zoom Thursday, Superintendent Greg Upham gave further details on the blueprint for the school year made available to the public the previous night. It’s a blueprint that will allow students to attend school either remotely or in a classroom, and will more than likely see changes by the first day of school.
“Is it perfect? No. But it’s better than the alternative of everybody staying home,” Upham said during the discussion.
When Billings Public Schools shuttered buildings in April, the district had to immediately pivot to digital classes for the 53,000 people who make up the school district’s teachers, students and their parents. The switch to remote learning, Upham said, resulted in 30% of students “disengaging,” falling behind in their coursework.
Child abuse reports have dropped by 41% in the county, Yellowstone County Health Official John Felton told Upham. That doesn't mean child abuse is down. Most child abuse and neglect cases are reported by teachers and other school personnel, according the United States Children's Bureau.
Felton has yet to recommend that schools remain closed. Drawing from Felton’s expertise and the latest guidance of the American Academy of Pediatrics, Upham said the priority for School District 2 will be to get students back in a classroom, while keeping a remote option available and reliable.
Giving parents both options, Upham said, will get students back in a classroom and help keep enrollment in those classes low enough to allow for social distancing.
“We have some students and their families that have health issues related to COVID, and teachers and their families dealing with the same thing," Upham said. "Then, there are those who don’t want to put their children in public place out of fear and anxiety. That is real. … Can we go back to school in remote only? Only if we have to."
Yellowstone County tallied 568 active COVID-19 cases Thursday.
On Friday, an application will go live on the Billings Public Schools website, where parents will be able to select which option they prefer. Although events of the past few months have made planning for the future strenuous at best, Upham said the decision for parents will come with a year-long obligation.
“There are those who will say ‘other AA communities are offering plans by the semester.’ We’re not like other AA communities,” Upham said.
Anticipating nearly 5,000 students and more than 200 teachers to engage in remote learning for the next school year, Upham said organizing them into essentially their own school district is no small task.
It may be possible for a student to return to in-person instruction mid-school year, depending on available space in classrooms. As much as classrooms will allow, seating will be arranged so that students maintain a distance of at least six feet from each other, and masks will be required for students and staff while in school and, when appropriate, during extra-curricular activities.
According to the Billings Public Schools reopening draft, students will be able to check out whatever devices they may need from their schools. Providing technology to students should not be a problem, as the school district currently has enough Chromebooks for every student, Upham said.
For those returning to class, their bus routes will also change. Aiming for the governor’s guidance of only one person per seat, elementary and middle school students will share buses. Masks will be required for both students and the driver, and discretionary busing will be available to students living outside of a three-mile radius of a school.
In order to keep classes sanitized and boost staffing for Billings Public Schools, Upham said that more than $10 million in incoming coronavirus relief will provide personal protective equipment and allow the hiring of more custodians in each school. Pay for full-time employees "bridging the gap" for students who may fall behind while learning from home has also been prioritized.
"I fully anticipate us going with a summer school program in 2021 to help with those deficiencies," Upham said.
On Monday, an FAQ for parents to reference will also go live on the Billings Public Schools website.
