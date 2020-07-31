Billings schools reopening plan taking shape as parents asked to choose remote or classroom learning

Giving parents both options, Upham said, will get students back in a classroom and help keep enrollment in those classes low enough to allow for social distancing.

“We have some students and their families that have health issues related to COVID, and teachers and their families dealing with the same thing," Upham said. "Then, there are those who don’t want to put their children in public place out of fear and anxiety. That is real. … Can we go back to school in remote only? Only if we have to."

Yellowstone County tallied 568 active COVID-19 cases Thursday.

On Friday, an application will go live on the Billings Public Schools website, where parents will be able to select which option they prefer. Although events of the past few months have made planning for the future strenuous at best, Upham said the decision for parents will come with a year-long obligation.

“There are those who will say ‘other AA communities are offering plans by the semester.’ We’re not like other AA communities,” Upham said.

Anticipating nearly 5,000 students and more than 200 teachers to engage in remote learning for the next school year, Upham said organizing them into essentially their own school district is no small task.