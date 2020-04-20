Billings schools should close for rest of year, superintendent says, but no decision yet

“We’re not in the position of making choices between a really good choice and a really bad choice,” Felton said.

Masks and social distancing both would be impractical at best, and potentially impossible, he said. And the ability of the new coronavirus to spread before someone has symptoms is problematic.

Felton warned of reopening schools and businesses and lifting social distancing restrictions too soon, resulting in a second wave of cases.

“The last thing that we want to do is go backward,” he said.

However, Felton didn't say that he had any plans to shut down county schools with a sweeping order in his capacity as county health officer.

“This is not my decision," he said. "This is yours.”

Trustee Janna Hafer asked about the prospect of not returning to school in the fall for the next school year. Felton didn't commit to any scenario, but said that testing, herd immunity, and vaccine availability will be factors.

“At some point, we’re going to go back. And there will be risk associated with that,” Felton said. “We have to figure out how best to manage that.”

