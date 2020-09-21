Billings schools staying open as COVID-19 cases increase in Montana

The red-flag indicators staked out by county health officials earlier this year haven't hit school-closure levels, Yellowstone County Health Officer John Felton told Billings Public School trustees Monday.
New case counts have increased in recent days, both across Montana and in Yellowstone County.
“We had a couple weeks where we were showing some improvement (in case counts)," Felton said. “The last few days have been pretty rough.”
That includes the percentage of Yellowstone County cases for people age 19 and younger jumping from 9% during the week ending Sept. 12 to 18% for the week ending Sept. 19.
Part of that is because schools are readily recommending students showing any signs of illness get tested, Felton said — a good thing.
“Our schools are having a very low threshold for kids to get tested,” he said.
It's unclear exactly where the four indicators that county health officials will be used to guide school operation decisions are at; three of the four need to hit "red status" for at least two weeks.
Two indicators are relatively black and white; hitting red at 25 new cases per 100,000 people, and the percentage of positive tests topping 10%, both measured over 7-day averages. The indicators are updated Tuesdays on the RiverStone Health online dashboard.
The two others are more subjective; one looks at how many new cases are children in schools and whether schools are experiencing cluster outbreaks, and how hospitals and public health officials are coping with the caseloads.
At least one of the first two indicators is likely to go red; Felton said that for the week ending Sept. 19, the average new caseload was 30 per 100,000 people. County officials were still waiting on information from the state lab for the positivity rate.
Trustees met virtually Monday night after planning to hold their second in-person meeting since the pandemic. The change was made out of an “abundance of caution” after a trustee was potentially exposed to COVID-19, according to a note on the meeting agenda.
Superintendent Greg Upham emphasized the importance of sticking to measures like masking and cohorts that limit mixing between classes in schools.
“It’s allowing us to stay in school,” he said. “We have to stay the course."
In the first update on COVID-19 cases in schools that the state Department of Health and Human Resources released Wednesday, 10 schools in the district had recorded positive cases.
Billings schools will start using principals and other administrators to conduct contact tracing in school settings, Upham said. They will not conduct any non-school contact tracing.
Felton said health officials are encouraging that people to get flu vaccines more than ever this year.
School officials have expressed concern about flu season as the symptoms are difficult to distinguish from COVID-19. They've emphasized that parents should keep kids home with any symptoms like coughing, runny noses and sore throats.
Felton said health experts are concerned about "co-infection" of COVID-19 and influenza at the same time.
“The concern there is that they both attack the same respiratory tract," he said.
But measures like masking, increased sanitizing, and social distancing could also help prevent the spread of influenza, Felton said, hopefully resulting in a relatively light flu season.
Union leader
Trustee chairwoman Greta Besch Moen recognized Scott T. McCulloch, a regional Montana Federation of Public Employees field consultant who died earlier in September.
McCulloch, who was a teacher at Big Sky and Broadwater elementary schools, a local union president, a regional union representative, and a two-term legislator, was "a tireless advocate for education," she said.
"Scott was kind of larger than life," she said. "I think looking back on his life, he lived a life of service and was a tireless supporter for the educators and for education."
