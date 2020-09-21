Billings schools staying open as COVID-19 cases increase in Montana

Trustee chairwoman Greta Besch Moen recognized Scott T. McCulloch, a regional Montana Federation of Public Employees field consultant who died earlier in September.

McCulloch, who was a teacher at Big Sky and Broadwater elementary schools, a local union president, a regional union representative, and a two-term legislator, was "a tireless advocate for education," she said.

"Scott was kind of larger than life," she said. "I think looking back on his life, he lived a life of service and was a tireless supporter for the educators and for education."