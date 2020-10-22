Billings schools, teachers union reach contract

Billings educators and School District 2 have reached an agreement for a one-year contract that's something of a stopgap as the district navigates the COVID-19 pandemic.
Contract negotiations, which began with a series of preliminary meetings in February, took a back seat to reopening plans and a separate negotiation about COVID-19 pandemic-related working conditions.
Educators had been working this school year without a contact. The contract was officially accepted Wednesday night after a few days of online voting by an 855 to 197 margin.
Educators will get a .5% raise across each step in the district's salary matrix, and a one-time payment of $1,500 that is prorated by full-time equivalent status.
The one-year contract is largely a product of uncertainty about the pandemic's effect on district and state finances, Billings Education Association president Rachel Schillreff said.
"We choose to go with the one year instead of trying to guess what the dark, crystal ball would say," she said. "Realizing that pre-pandemic, and still today, that our district is in financial trouble...this was appropriate for the situation."
Billings Public Schools cut about 40 full-time-equivalent positions earlier this calendar year to help cope with a structural deficit.
Schillreff did say that the raise is "not reflective of the amount of extra work that our teachers are doing in the pandemic."
The contract does contain a notable new non-financial provision: teachers will get a written notification when "a student with a history of violent behavior is placed in their classrooms."
Superintendent Greg Upham had previously highlighted a sharp increase in the number of injury incidents where a student struck an educator, which totaled 412 in the last five years.
