Billings schools, teachers union reach contract

Billings educators and School District 2 have reached an agreement for a one-year contract that's something of a stopgap as the district navigates the COVID-19 pandemic.

Contract negotiations, which began with a series of preliminary meetings in February, took a back seat to reopening plans and a separate negotiation about COVID-19 pandemic-related working conditions.

Educators had been working this school year without a contact. The contract was officially accepted Wednesday night after a few days of online voting by an 855 to 197 margin.

Educators will get a .5% raise across each step in the district's salary matrix, and a one-time payment of $1,500 that is prorated by full-time equivalent status.

The one-year contract is largely a product of uncertainty about the pandemic's effect on district and state finances, Billings Education Association president Rachel Schillreff said.