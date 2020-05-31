Billings schools to add summer school options, eye plans for upcoming school year

Upham has been a proponent of summer programs since he took the Billings job two years ago; last year, he signed off on the expansion of the jumpstart program, which brings in some to-be kindergartners for six weeks of half-days during the summer, from its original school at Orchard Elementary to Newman and Ponderosa elementary schools.

That will hopefully expand again this summer, Upham said. He said that principals across the district have advocated for the program, pointing to better academic assessments of kindergartners who participated in it and reports of improved social and emotional readiness.

It's no coincidence that the program started at Orchard; as a school that serves a high proportion of low-income families, it often has lower test scores than schools in more affluent areas, following a national trend. Students who struggle in school often start off behind their peers in kindergarten — programs like the jumpstart can help level the playing field.