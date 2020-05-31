Billings schools to add summer school options, eye plans for upcoming school year

School District 2 is aiming to beef up summer learning options, a nod to the challenges of the abrupt shift to remote learning as the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered school buildings this spring.
The district will continue computer-based credit recovery programs for high school students, which will kick off July 8. But it will also offer in-person high school courses later in the summer, roll out new options for elementary and middle school students, and expand the kindergarten jumpstart program.
That assumes that financials with CARES Act funding will work out, and that a gradual reopening of public spaces continues.
Superintendent Greg Upham has consistently said that the district would use its roughly $3 million in federal stimulus money to address learning gaps that emerge during the COVID-19 shutdowns.
Experts across the education spectrum have warned that engagement in remote learning programs was inconsistent, and that schools could be grappling with what amounts to an extended summer slide — a well documented period of learning loss that occurs during summer months, which tends to have a greater impact on students who already struggle in school.
In April, Upham estimated student engagement in remote learning at about 70%, with variation from school to school.
Upham has been a proponent of summer programs since he took the Billings job two years ago; last year, he signed off on the expansion of the jumpstart program, which brings in some to-be kindergartners for six weeks of half-days during the summer, from its original school at Orchard Elementary to Newman and Ponderosa elementary schools.
That will hopefully expand again this summer, Upham said. He said that principals across the district have advocated for the program, pointing to better academic assessments of kindergartners who participated in it and reports of improved social and emotional readiness.
It's no coincidence that the program started at Orchard; as a school that serves a high proportion of low-income families, it often has lower test scores than schools in more affluent areas, following a national trend. Students who struggle in school often start off behind their peers in kindergarten — programs like the jumpstart can help level the playing field.
“All of (the principals) saw a need, but we would focus on our highest-need schools first,” Upham said.
The high school programs are geared toward trying to help students who have fallen behind; if they don't pass required courses as freshman or sophomores, their course schedules become strained as upperclassmen, with little margin for error.
The district also wants to continue a program at Riverside Middle School that offered targeted summer school for struggling students, and roll out new options that would offer math or reading aid for students in two- or three-hour blocks.
The district is still planning for how to make school buildings "COVID safe," Upham said. That includes working out plans for summer rentals, and hosting of outside programs like the Boys and Girls Club.
The CDC released new guidelines for interim school openings earlier in May, which includes calls for extra cleaning and social distancing.
Both Upham and Yellowstone County Health Officer John Felton have been vocal about the challenges of social distancing in schools, while also acknowledging that schools will have to create plans to operate with COVID-19 as a fact of life.
- Limit mixing between groups of staff and students.
- Cancel extra-curricular activities.
- Place desks six feet apart.
- Limit the sharing of school supplies and electronics.
- All staff should wear masks.
- Emphasize hand washing.
- Disinfect commonly touched surfaces daily.
Upham said that summer programs could serve as a trial run for procedures needed to reopen schools come fall, but the district will also have a remote backup plan in place for the summer programs.
Education experts have said it will be critical for schools to learn from the successes and failures of spring's remote learning.
Upham said it's reasonable to expect that the district may have to pivot back to remote learning at some point next school year.
“The virus is going to be around for a while,” he said. “We’re going to have to learn to live with it.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.