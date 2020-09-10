Billings schools to allow visiting fans at games

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Billings Public Schools will admit two fans per student for visiting teams at athletic events after originally barring spectators.

The policy change is another expansion of how many people will be allowed to attend school-sponsored events. After Yellowstone County health officials originally released a plan that barred spectators, county health officials reversed course amid criticism and allowed schools to create their own plans for spectator attendance.

School District 2 originally announced it would allow only two fans per athlete for home teams, and bar visiting spectators.

However, the district reserved course and decided to allow two fans per visiting athlete, SD2 activities director Mark Wahl said Thursday.

"We were really worried about how many fans were going to gather outside the fences," Wahl said.

Billings Senior High hosts Bozeman at Wendy’s Field at Daylis Stadium on Thursday at 7 p.m. Skyview and West will meet Friday at 7 p.m. at Daylis.

Love 1 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.