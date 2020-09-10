 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Billings schools to allow visiting fans at games
topical alert top story

Billings schools to allow visiting fans at games

{{featured_button_text}}

Billings Public Schools will admit two fans per student for visiting teams at athletic events after originally barring spectators. 

The policy change is another expansion of how many people will be allowed to attend school-sponsored events. After Yellowstone County health officials originally released a plan that barred spectators, county health officials reversed course amid criticism and allowed schools to create their own plans for spectator attendance. 

School District 2 originally announced it would allow only two fans per athlete for home teams, and bar visiting spectators. 

Let Us Watch: The Protest

Erin Moffett, left, holds a sign during the Let Us Watch: The Protest event on the Yellowstone County Courthouse lawn in Billings on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020.

However, the district reserved course and decided to allow two fans per visiting athlete, SD2 activities director Mark Wahl said Thursday. 

"We were really worried about how many fans were going to gather outside the fences," Wahl said. 

Billings Senior High hosts Bozeman at Wendy’s Field at Daylis Stadium on Thursday at 7 p.m. Skyview and West will meet Friday at 7 p.m. at Daylis. 

1
1
0
0
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News