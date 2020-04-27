Billings schools to continue online-only classes through school year

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Billings School District 2 board on Monday voted unanimously to continue classroom closures through the end of the school year.

Schools will continue with remote learning for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.

Gov. Steve Bullock extended coronavirus school closures through May 7 after proposing phase one of reopening the state, but left school districts the option of reopening after that.

District 2 Superintendent Greg Upham had previously recommended Billings public schools remain closed and remote learning continue for the rest of the school year, citing reopening challenges like transportation, the feasibility of social distancing and providing meals for students.

Yellowstone County public health officer John Felton warned against opening schools citing the fact that children, who might not show symptoms of the illness themselves, will be a vector of infection to family members at home.

Trustee Scott McCulloch, who moved the board vote on the issue, expressed concern at allowing children to return to school during Monday night's virtual meeting streamed live on Facebook.