Billings schools to continue online-only classes through school year

The Billings School District 2 board on Monday voted unanimously to continue classroom closures through the end of the school year.
Schools will continue with remote learning for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.
Gov. Steve Bullock extended coronavirus school closures through May 7 after proposing phase one of reopening the state, but left school districts the option of reopening after that.
District 2 Superintendent Greg Upham had previously recommended Billings public schools remain closed and remote learning continue for the rest of the school year, citing reopening challenges like transportation, the feasibility of social distancing and providing meals for students.
Yellowstone County public health officer John Felton warned against opening schools citing the fact that children, who might not show symptoms of the illness themselves, will be a vector of infection to family members at home.
Trustee Scott McCulloch, who moved the board vote on the issue, expressed concern at allowing children to return to school during Monday night's virtual meeting streamed live on Facebook.
"It’s not time to have an experiment whether or not we can open a school in the middle of the pandemic and allow our children into places where we could create a return, a second wave, in the pandemic," he said.
Huntley Project School officials also voted to continue remote learning, and joined Lockwood, Browning, Glasgow and Conrad schools in closing through the school year.
Graduation ceremonies from seniors was also a hot topic, as trustees weighed what a graduation could look like while adhering to social distancing guidelines.
Upham outlined a preliminary plan for graduation, while acknowledging the plan could be flexible.
Upham’s preliminary plan, which he outlined to trustees, included having seniors walking in groups of ten and picking up their diplomas with no-contact with principals, without family or spectators present.
Speeches from valedictorians and principals would be played for seniors graduating. Between the groups of ten the auditorium or gym would be disinfected, Upham said.
The staggered graduation would likely take several days. Videos of the seniors graduating would then be edited together and published on the school’s Facebook or on YouTube for family of the graduates.
Public health officer Felton said the issue with graduating was ensuring that spectators and students were able to maintain physical spacing and social distancing.
Other trustees suggested holding the ceremony outdoors and keeping audiences socially distanced.
Trustee Jennifer Hoffman asked why, when stores have opened and aren’t limited to 10 customers at a time, a graduation with more than 10 students wouldn’t be possible.
“If you cannot maintain physical spacing then you have to limit the non-household group to ten to reduce to risk of the spread,” Felton said.
During public comment, West High senior Amber Craig suggested holding the ceremony either indoors or outdoors, but limiting the number of those who can attend to two per graduate. Craig urged the board to consider having a live graduation, and not hold the ceremonies virtually.
Holding outdoor graduations in Daylis Stadium, Dehler Park, or holding the graduation in MetraPark was offered by both trustees and during public comment, which drew more than 100 emailed comments.
“My dream scenario for Skyview would be an automobile parade through Wicks Lane and ending in the parking lot,” Nancy King said in an email read out during the meeting.
A decision on graduation was not made on Monday night.
