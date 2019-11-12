Billings Public Schools will make $4 million in budget cuts as it grapples with a structural deficit, superintendent Greg Upham announced Monday.
But even those likely won’t fill the gap in future years, and trustees blasted Montana's school funding system, saying during a Monday morning school board meeting that it shortchanges the district.
Trustees reviewed the results of a budget analysis from Todd Watkins, a budget consultant who works with schools and other government entities.
Watkins was hired to examine the K-8 structural deficit that left Billings with a $4.3 million hole this year. There's money to fill that this year, but district officials have said that it comes from funding sources that aren't sustainable, and that similar shortages the past few years weren't fully disclosed.
So far, the district has trimmed the projected $4.3 million deficit to $3.5 million for this school year, Upham said.
Watkins found that an alarming percentage of the elementary district general fund budget — almost 96% — is dedicated to salaries and benefits. He and other experts recommend that districts keep the figure closer to 90%.
A few years ago, it was, according to figures provided by School District 2. During the 2014-2015 school year, labor costs accounted for only about 85% of the general fund budget. That rose steadily each year, driven in part by negotiated salary increases for staff, in part by additional hires and in part by relatively smaller increases in revenue.
The district added about 65 full-time equivalent positions — including the likes of janitors, teachers and administrators — to deal with a class-size crisis that had state officials threatening the district's accreditation, Upham said. That plan included building two new middle schools, a move that Upham continues to support despite its contribution to budget woes.
"Put this on my epitaph," he said.
Watkins said it appears the estimates for the operating cost of the two new middle schools, plus other staff to deal with accreditation standards, "was significantly understated" before the projects went forward, he said.
Watkins said that the district should have pushed for K-8 operating levies along with the bond that built the new middle schools.
"Unfortunately, you have a situation of would've, could've, should've," he said.
But overall, he agreed with Upham's assessment.
"There's not one school that you can look at and say, 'oh, maybe we should consider closing that school,'" he said.
Cuts
Upham said details about the $4 million in cuts likely won't be available for several weeks, but that he used three guiding principles: don't compromise safety; impact academic achievement as little as possible; and favor reduction of programs or services over full elimination.
He has previously said that "everything is on the table" when it comes to cuts.
Even with those cuts, it's likely that the district will still need budget help in the future. Projections shared at Monday's meeting laid out best-case and worst-case scenarios, plus middle ground.
Under the best economic and budgetary circumstances with a moderate enrollment increase, the $4 million in cuts will pare down this year's deficit and keep it manageable in the future. Revenue would keep pace with rising labor expenses, and five years out the deficit would be only about $380,000.
But under the worst-case projections, labor cost increases would far outpace rises in revenue, and the deficit could balloon to $6.7 million in five years.
The district's estimate for what's most likely lies in between, projecting a deficit that would increase to $5.6 million in five years.
None of those projections assume that an operating levy would pass. Montana law sets minimum school budgets, then asks local taxpayers to contribute up to another 20% to general fund budgets that pay for schools' basic operating expenses.
Upham has said that he'll push trustees to offer a levy this spring, which projections shared Monday said could raise between $1.6 and $1.3 million. During subsequent years, additional levy passage could raise another few hundred thousand dollars.
Each of the projections called for 1% salary raises each year, which would be a decrease compared to the current collective bargaining agreement with the local teachers union, which expires at the end of this school year.
Answers
"We do not have an excessive salary and benefit package," Upham said, nor were district operating costs out of line.
Watkins' report floats the idea of offering early retirement incentives, but he noted that those are only effective when experienced, higher-salaried teachers are replaced by teachers with significantly lower pay and therefore less experience, and perhaps lower quality.
"Years and years of experience as a teacher, that's outstanding, really," Upham said.
Upham has also been adamant that cuts should avoid affecting academic achievement.
He pointed instead at state funding.
"Have we started to exceed the formula?" he asked.
Both Watkins and trustees mentioned Montana's history of lawsuits challenging the sufficiency of state school funding system. That system has been challenged in court several times with varying results.
A 1993 suit led to sweeping legislative changes, and a 2002 suit found that the state funding system wasn't good enough. A 2008 suit didn't find the state at fault, and a 2011 suit led to legislative haggling that resolved plaintiff's funding concerns.
Trustees have long been frustrated by Montana school funding provisions that they say favor smaller districts. Overall, Montana's smaller school districts receive more per-student funding than larger districts.
On Monday, they ripped the state formula:
- "We're going to fall off the cliff eventually. ... Something has to change," trustee Janna Hafer said.
- "It's a structural issue with the funding formula," board chairwoman Greta Besch Moen said.
- "We do have a formula issue, and we have for the last 30 years," trustee Scott McCulloch said.
But trustees also looked back at how the deficit happened under their watch.
"I think that the public wants to know that we aren't ignoring how we got here," trustee Joe Raffiani said.
The use of one-time-only money to patch previous deficit holes was "done under the assumption that this would not harm the district," trustee Russ Hall said, "but clearly it has harmed the district."