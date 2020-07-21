Billings schools to get $7.3 million from new coronavirus payments

Billings Public Schools will get $7.3 million of the $75 million payment to school from Montana's coronavirus relief fund.
Gov. Steve Bullock announced the move Wednesday, and his office released a school district breakdown of payment Friday. Several education advocacy groups in the state had said that the $41 million Montana school received already from the CARES Act would not cover the costs of living with COVID-19 and reopening schools.
The new money still comes out of the CARES Act, but from a different pool than the original payments.
Of the $75 million, about $10 million was set aside specifically for transportation and will be distributed after districts finalize their transportation budgets.
That left $65 million that went out to school districts using an enrollment-based formula.
Exactly how Billings' share will be used is still being determined, district CFO Craig Van Nice told trustees Monday, depending on clarification from state rules. But an estimate from a national superintendent's group figured that a mid-sized district will need an extra $450 per student to cope with COVID-19 next school year.
Other Yellowstone County school districts received the following:
- Blue Creek: $83,712
- Broadview: $59,854
- Canyon Creek: $110,082
- Custer: $38,089
- Elder Grove: $268,716
- Elysian: $174,958
- Huntley Project: $337,779
- Independent: $135,614
- Laurel: $897,813
- Lockwood: $606,913
- Morin: $19,672
- Pioneer: $30,974
- Shepherd: $361,637
- Yellowstone Academy: $24,277
