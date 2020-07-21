Billings schools to get $7.3 million from new coronavirus payments

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Billings Public Schools will get $7.3 million of the $75 million payment to school from Montana's coronavirus relief fund.

Gov. Steve Bullock announced the move Wednesday, and his office released a school district breakdown of payment Friday. Several education advocacy groups in the state had said that the $41 million Montana school received already from the CARES Act would not cover the costs of living with COVID-19 and reopening schools.

The new money still comes out of the CARES Act, but from a different pool than the original payments.

Of the $75 million, about $10 million was set aside specifically for transportation and will be distributed after districts finalize their transportation budgets.

That left $65 million that went out to school districts using an enrollment-based formula.