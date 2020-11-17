Billings schools to get extra $1.6 million in COVID aid

As Montana officials dole out the last of the aid from the state's Coronavirus Relief Fund, Billings schools will get an extra slice.

The district is set to get another $1.6 million in addition to the $7.3 million it already got from the pool of federal stimulus money.

The money must be spent by the end of December. District officials originally expressed concerns about COVID-19 spending rules and whether they would be able to use the original money before the deadline, but they cleared up concerns and requested another $1 million from outgoing Gov. Steve Bullock's office in a survey sent to schools in October.

In Billings, almost $1 million will go toward elementary and middle schools, almost $500,000 will go toward high schools, and $200,0000 is earmarked for technology costs. District CFO Craig Van Nice confirmed the district was notified by Bullock's office about the money Tuesday.