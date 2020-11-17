Billings schools to get extra $1.6 million in COVID aid

As Montana officials dole out the last of the aid from the state's Coronavirus Relief Fund, Billings schools will get an extra slice.
The district is set to get another $1.6 million in addition to the $7.3 million it already got from the pool of federal stimulus money.
The money must be spent by the end of December. District officials originally expressed concerns about COVID-19 spending rules and whether they would be able to use the original money before the deadline, but they cleared up concerns and requested another $1 million from outgoing Gov. Steve Bullock's office in a survey sent to schools in October.
In Billings, almost $1 million will go toward elementary and middle schools, almost $500,000 will go toward high schools, and $200,0000 is earmarked for technology costs. District CFO Craig Van Nice confirmed the district was notified by Bullock's office about the money Tuesday.
The money isn't really from a new pot, but is left over from the original $75 million set aside for schools. Of the $10 million earmarked for transportation budgets, about half went unspent and could be parceled out to schools for general COVID-19 expenses. Officials also wanted to know if schools would have any other unspent money they planned to return to the state, so that too could be doled out to schools that say they need it.
Some school leaders have raised concerns about ongoing pandemic-related costs that will extend beyond the December spending deadline. Schools also got a round of funding from the CARES Act that has a longer deadline to spend, and some, like Billings, have tried to set that money aside and spend the relief fund money first.
Additional federal COVID-19 relief for schools is likely to be a major negotiation point in any forthcoming stimulus package. President-elect Joe Biden has favored more support for schools, but congressional Republicans and Democrats have split on whether and how that should happen.
