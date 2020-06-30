Billings schools to investigate 'appalling' social media posts on account linked to principal

Another post shows a manipulated magazine cover of Democrat House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi that describes her as a "C--- of the Year."

Another post is an apparent criticism of COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

“I will NOT be masked, tested, tracked, poisoned or chipped to support this orchestrated LIE. This is NOT my 'new normal.' #I do not consent," the post states.

Upham said he has launched an investigation and "full review of the incident and will be looking into that significantly. The information that was shared was quite appalling.”

School principals are not under contract for roughly the next month, so Hofmann has not been placed on leave, Upham said. He said that Hofmann's use of the account in her role as school principal is "concerning."

Hofmann has been the principal at Medicine Crow Middle School since it opened in 2016. She has been an administrator in School District 2 for more than 15 years.

Upham got emotional during Tuesday's video, citing his own status as an enrolled member of the Blackfeet tribe.