Billings schools to make $5 million in fixes from hailstorm

Two schools will get new roofs next summer as part of repairs from an August hailstorm that walloped Billings and the surrounding area with hail as large as baseballs.

Billings Public Schools facilities sustained about $5 million in damage, according to facilities executive director Scott Reiter. The district's insurance company will pay for most of the costs.

Immediate items like broken windows were fixed in the week after the storm, but other repairs won't be made until this summer.

Alkali Creek Elementary and Senior High both need new roofs, and the Lincoln Center needs a partial re-roof. Skyview High, Castle Rock Middle School, Lewis and Clark Middle School, and Eagle Cliffs Elementary School need cracked skylights replaced. Highland Elementary will get damage to a screen wall fixed, and Washington Elementary will have a metal roof edging repaired.

Officials spent about a month inspecting school roofs and exterior equipment for damage after the storm, Reiter said. The district's insurance company then had their own adjusters inspect, and the two sides negotiated on fixes for some items through November.

The roofs slated to be replaced aren't leaking now, but damage from the storm compromised the top layer that keeps moisture out.