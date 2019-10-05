Billings Scottish Rite is celebrating its 100th birthday this year. It is also celebrating the completion of a major remodeling of its temple at 514 14th St. W. The organization invites the community to help commemorate both achievements at several events this month.
On Friday, Oct. 11, an open house of the remodeled temple will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. The Shrine train will be there for children to ride. Food and beverages will also be available.
On Saturday, a symbolic ceremony for the laying of the cornerstone will be conducted by the Grand Lodge of Montana at 10 a.m. Because the building is not made of stone, a commemorative plaque will be placed. Tours of the building will be offered, and representatives will answer questions.
You have free articles remaining.
A buffet-style banquet at the Scottish rite building will take place later Saturday. Social hour will begins at 5:30 p.m. and dinner service will start at 6:30. Speakers will include David Nielson, Sovereign Grand Inspector General of Scottish Rite Masons from Helena, and Tom Hanel, former mayor of Billings.
Scottish Rite is a masonic organization which has made contributions to the Billings community through several public charities over the century of its existence. The Billings Scottish Rite provides financial assistance for professional speech and language therapy for children who might not otherwise receive treatment. It also operates a medical transportation van to take Billings area patients to and from their appointment, at no charge to patients. The organization also has a program that provides free shoes to children in need, with three to four fittings each year.