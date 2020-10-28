Billings seeking residents’ opinion on police services

The City of Billings is asking residents to participate in a National Police Services Survey to help gauge resident satisfaction with Billings’ Police Department services and to make comparisons with communities across the nation.

The city contracted with Polco/National Research Center Inc., an impartial third-party ﬁrm providing municipal governments with a low-cost, high-quality method to conduct community research. The National Police Services Survey helps strengthen community relationships, aligns resident and government priorities, and increases community safety.

The survey includes questions on the quality of police services, public trust, diversity and inclusion, perceptions of safety, and communications.

A random and scientiﬁc sample of 3,000 households will receive mailed invitations to participate in the survey online. Their anonymous responses will be weighted and analyzed. In a press release, the city strongly encourages all households who receive the survey to respond because the more responses that are received, the more representative the results will be.

In addition to the survey, the city will also provide online surveys that all Billings residents will have the option to respond to. The online survey will be posted on the City of Billings' website and promoted across social media channels in approximately three weeks.

