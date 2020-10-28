Billings seeks residents’ opinion on police services

The City of Billings is asking residents to participate in its upcoming survey, a National Police Services Survey, to help provide a baseline of resident satisfaction with the Billings’ Police Department services and to make comparisons with communities across the nation.

The city contracted with Polco/National Research Center Inc., an impartial third-party ﬁrm that provides municipal governments with a low-cost, high-quality method to conduct community research. The National Police Services Survey helps strengthen community relationships, aligns resident and government priorities, and increases community safety.

The survey includes questions on the quality of police services, public trust, diversity and inclusion, perceptions of safety, and communications.

A random and scientiﬁc sample of 3,000 households will receive mailed invitations to participate in the survey online. Their anonymous responses will be weighted and analyzed. In a press release, the city strongly encourages all households who receive the survey to respond since the more responses are received, the more representative the results will be.

In addition to the survey of randomly selected households, the city will also provide online survey that all Billings residents will have the option to respond to. The online survey will be posted on the City of Billings' website and promoted across social media channels in approximately three weeks.

