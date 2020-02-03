Billings sees half average snow in January, but on par for season

January was generally dry and warm in Billings — with the exception of a week of bitter cold in the middle of the month.

Billings typically receives 8.4 inches of snow during the first month of the year, but this year the city saw 4 inches.

Joe Lester, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Billings, said the low snowfall last month isn’t a cause for concern. As of 12 a.m. Monday, Billings was roughly a half-inch above the normal seasonal snowfall of 28.8 inches.

Lester said the mountains are expected to get “good snowfall for the foreseeable future,” and that it’s much too early to predict any drought for the year.

And aside from a cold snap mid-January — the high on Jan. 14 was 0, Lester said — last month was warmer than most.

The average high daily temperature for the month was 39.9 degrees, and the average low was 20.4. Since 1981, those averages have been a high of 36.4 and a low of 17.8.

Lester said all National Weather Service stations in southeast Montana and northern Wyoming showed above average January temps.

