Billings sees 60 mph wind gusts at airport

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for Billings and much of eastern Montana as high winds continue to buffet the area.

The warning, which cautions that weather conditions can lead to "extreme fire behavior" encompassed parts of Yellowstone, Big Horn, Carbon, Golden Valley, Musselshell, Powder River, Rosebud, and Treasure counties on Tuesday.

Wind gusts are forecast to hit up to 70 mph in mountain foothills and up to 60 mph at lower elevations, and relative humidity is low across the area.

"That combined with the fact that we've got dead grass out there that has lost its snow cover kind of present the opportunity for any grass fire to spread quickly," said Billings National Weather Service meteorologist Todd Chambers.

Human activities are the largest threat for starting fires with no thunderstorms in the forecast. That includes hot vehicle undercarriages that can spark grass, dragging chains, outdoor welding, and agricultural burning, Chambers said.

"The wind kicks up, and then it gets out of control," he said.