Billings sees 60 mph wind gusts at airport

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for Billings and much of eastern Montana as high winds continue to buffet the area.
The warning, which cautions that weather conditions can lead to "extreme fire behavior" encompassed parts of Yellowstone, Big Horn, Carbon, Golden Valley, Musselshell, Powder River, Rosebud, and Treasure counties on Tuesday.
Wind gusts are forecast to hit up to 70 mph in mountain foothills and up to 60 mph at lower elevations, and relative humidity is low across the area.
"That combined with the fact that we've got dead grass out there that has lost its snow cover kind of present the opportunity for any grass fire to spread quickly," said Billings National Weather Service meteorologist Todd Chambers.
Human activities are the largest threat for starting fires with no thunderstorms in the forecast. That includes hot vehicle undercarriages that can spark grass, dragging chains, outdoor welding, and agricultural burning, Chambers said.
"The wind kicks up, and then it gets out of control," he said.
By late Tuesday morning, the Billings Logan International Airport recorded a 62 mph wind gust, and a site in Laurel hit 60 mph. Big Timber topped wind speeds on the I-90 corridor at 71 mph, while a site near Wyola hit 66 mph in southeast Montana.
Conditions are expected to last through Wednesday, when a cold front that evening is forecast to bring cooler temperatures and lighter winds by Thursday.
Spring fires are rare compared to their late-summer counterparts but have affected the region in recent years.
Last year, an April fire ran into Lame Deer after it started as a structure fire in rural Rosebud County. No structures in Lame Deer were lost, but the fire caused major concerns as smoke choked the town.
In 2015, a spate of fires hit Carbon and Stillwater counties on March 28. A fire along the West Fork Road outside Red Lodge caused the evacuation of the nearby ski area, and a fire outside Columbus claimed two homes.