Billings Senior High student arrested for shooting threat

A Billings Senior High School student was arrested Tuesday morning after making a shooting threat towards the school.

The Billings Police Department posted on Twitter they were notified by another Senior student of a social media post by the student threatening to bring a gun and “shoot up” the school. BPD Student Resource Officer Sgt. Matthew Chaney confirmed that the threat was substantiated and the student accused of making the threat was arrested by the school’s resource officer, charged with intimidation and taken to Youth Services.

In a Facebook post, Billings Public Schools confirmed the student was arrested and that no weapons were found. No threat was determined and Senior continued normal school operations.

The threat is the latest in a string of threats of gun violence made towards Billings high schools. Earlier this month, two messages were found written in West High bathroom stalls stating there would be a shooting at the school on Dec. 7.

There was no incident that day, but a similar threat was found at Senior directed towards the school for the following day. A student was arrested and charged with intimidation the same day and an investigation is ongoing at West.

Last week, West was one of numerous high schools across Montana who had unsubstantiated active shooter calls made to local police departments. Police responded to calls made in Colstrip, Forsyth, Manhattan, Miles City and Red Lodge as well as Cascade, Madison and Gallatin counties. The hoax is a tactic known as “swatting” with similar calls towards schools having been reported in South Dakota, Oklahoma and Georgia this year.