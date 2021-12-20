Billings sets fees for marijuana-based business licenses

A standard business license in Billings costs $55.

The motivation with the high fees for the recreational marijuana-based business is to recoup the costs the city anticipates spending on processing, inspections and enforcing the new codes that regulate these businesses.

"A lot of that cost is code enforcement," said Andy Zoeller, the city's finance director.

The city estimates that it'll cost $70,970 a year to properly inspect, manage and regulate the recreational marijuana businesses that set up in Billings.

Medical marijuana dispensaries and the non-storefront elements of the recreational marijuana business will be limited to those areas in the city that are zoned industrial and heavy commercial, and sit at least 1,000 feet from neighborhoods, schools, churches, parks, addiction recovery centers and youth centers.

Medical marijuana dispensaries and the non-storefront elements of the recreational marijuana business will be limited to those areas in the city that are zoned industrial and heavy commercial, and sit at least 1,000 feet from neighborhoods, schools, churches, parks, addiction recovery centers and youth centers.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.