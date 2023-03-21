A class action lawsuit alleging the City of Billings illegally collected extra fees from residential utility users over decades has been settled.

The suit has languished in the courts for more than four and a half years, the case file ballooning to nearly 90,000 pages. One judge had the case so long he retired before it could be finished.

And, it still could be a year before the 35,000 or so members of the class receive a refund from the city, a rebate estimated to be less than 10% of the amount originally collected by the city.

The stinging paradox of the win for residents is that they essentially have to pay for their own refund. The $3.6 million the city has agreed to pay in the settlement will come from taxpayers.

The settlement could have been much larger. Plaintiffs in the case claimed the city had collected more than $50 million in illegal fees over several decades. Bozeman attorney Matthew Monforton, who represented the class said in one court filing he had offered to settle with the city for $20,000.

The suit was filed in early 2018, claiming the city had collected a franchise fee since 1992 on water and wastewater services. The suit called the fees an illegal sales tax. Typically, a franchise fee is charged by a utility or other entity and paid to the city as a sort of rent for using public property to run its pipes, poles or wires. In this case, it was the city providing the services, not a third party.

All along, the city has insisted the fees were legal, but stopped collecting them within a month of being sued.

An unusual condition for settlement in the original suit was that the city acknowledge the fees were illegal and vow publicly to never charge them again. That provision was met when a judge issued a permanent injunction against the city, thereby permanently barring those types of fees.

Now, the proposed $3.6 million settlement goes to a judge for approval. If approved, the 35,000 members of the class will be notified. The matter would then move on to the Billings City Council which would hold public hearings on paying the settlement.

Monforton is requesting attorneys’ fees for class counsel at about $900,000. It would cost another $130,000 to notify class members administer the rebates.

That leaves about $2.5 million to be split evenly 35,000 ways – around $70 each. And, that payout could be slightly more because not all eligible class members will respond to the offer of rebate.

Plaintiffs weren’t able to claw back all of the collected fees because a statute limits the collection to three years, Monforton said.

“We’re pleased to have a permanent end to the sales taxes and to have at least some of them returned to customers,” Monforton said Tuesday.

Because the city is named as a defendant in the case, city officials can’t comment publicly without the approval of a judge in the case. That approval would also have to come before the City Council can hold a public hearing on the settlement.