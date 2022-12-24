Billings shakes off the worst of the post-war depression as Christmas 1922 dawns

The Salvation Army announced in mid-December 1922 that it would not be hosting Christmas dinner for the hungry throngs of transients who had been passing through Billings since World War I came to its end in 1918.

There was no need, according to Capt. C.O. Taylor.

A year earlier, 85 desperate men, many of them veterans, sat down for the Christmas Day meal. Taylor expected no more than a handful in 1922. Those few would be given vouchers for a meal at a local restaurant.

Taylor could see the improving economy even as December temperatures plunged in Billings to as low as minus 27 degrees.

“The record number of transients coming to the Army headquarters in one night and asking for a place to sleep and for work this winter is six,” he told The Gazette on Dec. 17. “Last winter, 74 came to us in one night.”

Billings, like much of the rest of the country, seemed to have shaken off the worst of the post-war depression. That’s not to say all was well in the Magic City 100 years ago. The volume of people seeking employment began to grow significantly after the fall harvest and the end of the sugar beet campaign. And the number of poor families remained constant, though their circumstances might not have been as dire.

The Salvation Army, with the assistance of local businesses, delivered 105 Christmas food baskets to the poor in 1922 — one more than the previous year. And at the city jail, homeless local residents, mingling with those passing through, sheltered through sub-zero nights on the floor of City Hall.

While condition among the poor were not so “distressing” as the previous year, there was still plenty to do, local charities insisted. Billings residents had not been as generous as in previous years, and concern was growing that needs would outstrip contributions. Even the Salvation Army reported that its red Christmas kettles “have not been kept bubbling as merrily this year as last.”

Associated Charities, the philanthropic arm of the Women’s Club, worked with some of the worst hardship cases, usually women trying to raise families on their own. The group provided medicine, clothes and food to a widow with six children, one of them in the final stages of tuberculosis and three others in various stages of the disease. In another family, headed by an invalid widow with six children, the association clothed the children and provided the mother with medicines and a special diet.

While the economy seemed to have moderated in Billings, local charities reported that conditions “were as bad or worse in the rural districts throughout Yellowstone County.”

Lingering drought

Persistent drought had ravaged the agricultural economy on dryland farms and ranches throughout the state, and homesteaders who had arrived in years of more abundant moisture were abandoning their land. Many of those who stayed were destitute. More rural residents than ever were requesting aid. Yellowstone County Auditor Verne Caldwell, who was in charge of local government relief, said cases of extreme poverty had been reported.

Rumors circulating that Billings had lost 3,000 residents in the last few years of economic upheaval were indignantly denied by The Gazette in the weeks before Christmas. Using Montana Power Company statistics, the paper reported 208 more residential electric customers in 1922 and 25 more merchant customers. All totaled, there were 4,494 residential customers and 266 merchant customers that year.

Billings was experiencing a building boom in 1922. A new St. Vincent Hospital was nearly finished at Christmastime and the concrete foundation of Deaconess Hospital had been poured. Four apartment houses and 44 individual homes were built or started by the end of October. A new First Baptist church was under construction on the corner of Third Avenue North and Division Street.

On Second Avenue North and 29th Street, the three-story Fratt building was going up, and the Belknap block at Montana Avenue and Broadway was being rebuilt at a staggering cost of $50,000.

The old St. Vincent Hospital, where Billings Central High School now stands, was destined to serve as a rehabilitation center and school for children crippled by polio. Dr. Louis Allard, a Billings orthopedic surgeon who had revolutionized treatment for polio victims, transformed the medical community here in a model for the rest of the country.

Polio killed four children in Yellowstone County in 1922, but it wasn’t the only pestilence. Children here were still dying of typhoid and tuberculosis. In October, a public health official faced hostile South Side residents when he attempted to put quarantine placards on their homes warning that the family within had been exposed to scarlet fever. A case of the highly contagious disease had been found in a student at Taft School on the South Side. The school room was fumigated and everyone in the class was quarantined for seven days.

The most significant technological advances of the Roaring 20s arrived in Billings in early October when the Electric Service Station at 14 N. 13th Street, completed installation of the city’s first commercial radio station. On Oct. 7, its inaugural programs featured “Song of India” played by local violinist Ernest Wild. There appeared to be a snafu with its license and the first “official” broadcast was postponed to Oct. 28. In addition to local musical talent and lecturers, listeners got a heads up on the day’s football match between Billings and Sheridan, Wyoming.

The Gazette briefly took over the station, which was recognized within its 500-mile range by its call letters KFCH-KFCH. To promote its station and radio in general, the newspaper began publishing a special section on the technology in every Sunday paper.

Among the most popular programs were bedtime stories read by Marion Shaver, children’s librarian of Parmly Billings Memorial Library.

Just in time for Christmas, local merchants had ordered a stock of radios. Prices ranged from $12 to $300. Kits to build receivers were popular gifts in 1922.

Newly developed “closed cars,” built with sturdy metal cabs were marketed to more affluent Christmas shoppers. The solid design was a significant upgrade from the open roadster, the most prevalent early auto type. Closed cars were particularly suited to Montana’s miserable winter climate, advertisements noted.

The auto industry was also experimenting with producing “a complete home on wheels.” These early recreational vehicles included kitchens, beds, plumbing, heating and enough headroom to stand.

Local, state and federal governments were under pressure to build and improve roads to accommodate an increasingly motorized public. Billings hoped to be part of a major National Parks Highway that stretched from Boston to Seattle. Another project sponsored by the Custer Battlefield Highway Association proposed a trail from Omaha to Glacier Park via Iowa, South Dakota, Wyoming and Montana. The Montana Historical Society was lobbying to mark historical sites along the trails with bronze tablets.

These new highways weren’t necessarily paved, but were generally graded and graveled — significant improvement over wagon trails and dirt roads that served most of Montana.

Trains were still the major mode of transportation for most of the country, and Billings was a hub for both local and long-distance travel. At Christmastime, the railroad companies offered special reduced fares and added extra trains. On Dec. 18, Northern Pacific Railway announced that it would be running two trains instead of one on its Shepherd branch for the convenience Christmas shoppers destined for Billings.

However nervous Billings merchants were about the Christmas season, they put on a colorful front. Owners of the Hart-Albin Department Store decorated nearby streets with “evergreen trees strung along the sidewalks and colored lights stretched between the lamp posts in red and green colors,” The Gazette noted. Windows fronting the city’s numerous department stores were filled with toys and Christmas lights.

Peter Yegen Jr., one of the premier local merchants, furnished a Santa to wander through Billings in the days before Christmas spreading good cheer. “The fatherly old man may be seen at most any hour of the day upon the streets and loaded with toys ,’’ according to The Gazette. The Yegen Santa also made house calls, if parents would call the store to make arrangements.

On Christmas Eve, carolers from the YWCA and Campfire Girls made the rounds of the city and most of churches held special services.

On Christmas Day, the last of the Salvation Army food baskets were distributed and the Post Office planned to deliver the mail. The Babcock Theatre offered a small gift to each patron attending its 2 and 3:30 p.m. shows, while the Jazz Theater promised continuous Western movies starting at 1 p.m. Admittance was 10 cents for children and 15 cents for adults.

The Tavern planned Christmas Day vaudeville programs featuring exhibition dancing and singing of ballads and old-fashioned songs. The establishment boasted its own renowned jazz orchestra for patrons to dance the night away. The Coliseum also hosted a vaudeville show and dancing.

Two days after Christmas, the Salvation Army with the assistance of the Elks Club, welcomed the children of Billings for the annual municipal Christmas party. An estimated 500 children filled West’s Theater and each went home with a bag of candy, nuts, an orange, an apple and a toy.