Billings shooting puts a man in the hospital with life-threatening injuries
Billings shooting puts a man in the hospital with life-threatening injuries

A shooting early Thursday morning on the West End of Billings put a man in the hospital with several gunshot wounds.

The 32-year-old was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to an announcement posted to social media by the Billings Police Department. The man was shot around 1:50 a.m. on the 1400 block of Eldorado Drive.

Billings Police Sgt. Garrett Peterson wrote in the announcement that a suspect in the shooting had not been identified.

Several hours after the shooting, BPD Lt. Brandon Wooley told The Gazette the investigation continues, but no arrests have been made.

Thursday’s shooting is at least the second in the city to put a person in the hospital in less than a week. On Sunday, a man arrived at a Billings hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening. The shooting occurred on the 1400 block of First Avenue North, according to an announcement from BPD, and police had not found any suspects immediately following the shooting. 

