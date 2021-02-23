Billings shows off new drop-off facility at landfill

Gusty winds whipped around the Billings landfill Tuesday afternoon, knocking against the ceiling panels on the city's new garbage drop-off facility, making it hard to hear people speak.
But they were the ideal conditions to show why the city had the facility built; inside, nothing stirred and city workers easily pushed a pile of garbage into a chute at the edge of the building, dropping it into a tunnel where it landed in a steel bin on the back of a waiting truck.
The rubbish stayed together and nothing blew away.
"This is exactly why we have it," said Debi Meling, the city Public Works director.
The idea for an enclosed drop-off center was hatched in 2017 by then-Public Works director David Mumford and Vester Wilson, who was superintendent of the Billings Solid Waste Division at the time.
The plan included the 60,000 square-foot drop-off facility, a 10,000 square-foot maintenance building and new scales.
Construction on the $20 million complex began in 2019 and Tuesday afternoon, city officials and Solid Waste Division employees celebrated its completion with a ribbon-cutting ceremony inside the drop-off building.
It's slated to open to the public by mid-March.
"As a result of this project the landfill's employees will have a heated, efficient building to do their work out of the weather," Mayor Bill Cole told the gathering.
The drop-off building is designed specifically to make it easier for city and county residents to take their garbage to the landfill and to help keep that garbage from blowing away in inclement weather.
The drop-off facility is located just past the landfill's entrance. Residents with a load to drop off drive in the west side of the building, unload, and then drive out of the east side.
Commercial and city vehicles will also use the facility.
The facility's location means residents will no longer have to drive deep into the landfill to drop off their garbage, which keeps residential vehicles from having to navigate around city garbage trucks and heavy equipment, Meling said.
It also means the public won't have to drive on some pretty rough dirt roads, which sometimes ended with a punctured tire, she said.
In his remarks, Cole acknowledged one of the toughest challenges at the landfill is keeping garbage from blowing into the surrounding neighborhoods, particularly single-use plastic grocery bags.
Neighbors in the area have long voiced their frustration and have repeatedly complained to the city and to the Montana Department of Environmental Quality. A group of residents filed a lawsuit in 2019 against the DEQ when it approved the city’s request to expand the landfill by half a square mile.
"As someone who gets those occasional phone calls and emails from unhappy neighbors, I can tell you that one of the greatest benefits on this project will be the way that it should reduce the amount of wind-blown garbage," Cole said.
Mumford, who retired from the city in 2020, was at the ceremony on Tuesday, all smiles as he walked around the building and checked out the finished product.
"It's nice to see these things come to pass," he said.