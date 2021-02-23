Billings shows off new drop-off facility at landfill

The drop-off building is designed specifically to make it easier for city and county residents to take their garbage to the landfill and to help keep that garbage from blowing away in inclement weather.

The drop-off facility is located just past the landfill's entrance. Residents with a load to drop off drive in the west side of the building, unload, and then drive out of the east side.

Commercial and city vehicles will also use the facility.

The facility's location means residents will no longer have to drive deep into the landfill to drop off their garbage, which keeps residential vehicles from having to navigate around city garbage trucks and heavy equipment, Meling said.

It also means the public won't have to drive on some pretty rough dirt roads, which sometimes ended with a punctured tire, she said.

In his remarks, Cole acknowledged one of the toughest challenges at the landfill is keeping garbage from blowing into the surrounding neighborhoods, particularly single-use plastic grocery bags.