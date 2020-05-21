Billings Skyview student overcomes early academic struggles to earn diploma

“I think it says that not only is she an extremely hard worker, but it shows that she wants to do better and create a better life for herself,” Bulluck said.

It took more than hard work. Yarlott had to again open up and learn to be willing to ask for help.

“For a kid to go from not wanting to open up, to struggle to open up, to knocking down those walls … that just shows she wants to grow as a person,” Bulluck said. “When those walls come down, she can really shine.”

The COVID-19 pandemic and school closure forced another abrupt transition as schools shifted to distance learning, but Yarlott completed her graduation requirements while taking on extra child care duties for her younger siblings.

In some ways, learning how to take on a daunting academic courseload prepared her for the overwhelming societal shift; she was well-practiced breaking a large task into incremental goals and focusing on what she could control.

She hopes to attend Little Big Horn College next year and study psychology; adopting a reflective attitude about her actions has made her more curious about the brain processes behind them.

Bulluck believes that Yarlott's experiences could help her work through adversity in higher education.