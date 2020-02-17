Billings' snow removal crews enjoy a less hectic winter

Don't say it too loudly, as snow season is far from over, but it's been a mild winter — so mild, in fact, that the city has only (officially) plowed once.

David Mumford, director of Billings Public Works, doesn't want to jinx the rest of the season, but he's happy to acknowledge, "It's been an easy winter. We don't have the panic and the challenges of heavy snow."

At this point last year, city crews and contractors had plowed so many times that Billings had just about exhausted its $445,000 residential plowing budget. The five weeks of February and early March 2019 saw 31 inches of snow fall on Billings. By the second week of March, the city had dipped into its plowing reserves.

This year, snowfall has been scant and what has fallen has melted relatively quickly. Just once, early in the season, the city called out its crews to plow all the main arterial roads, and its contractor to plow residential streets.

Mostly it's been the odd city plow that runs down Shiloh Road to remove the snow that drifts in the street when the wind kicks up.