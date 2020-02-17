Billings' snow removal crews enjoy a less hectic winter

7 Day Forecast
Don't say it too loudly, as snow season is far from over, but it's been a mild winter — so mild, in fact, that the city has only (officially) plowed once.
David Mumford, director of Billings Public Works, doesn't want to jinx the rest of the season, but he's happy to acknowledge, "It's been an easy winter. We don't have the panic and the challenges of heavy snow."
At this point last year, city crews and contractors had plowed so many times that Billings had just about exhausted its $445,000 residential plowing budget. The five weeks of February and early March 2019 saw 31 inches of snow fall on Billings. By the second week of March, the city had dipped into its plowing reserves.
This year, snowfall has been scant and what has fallen has melted relatively quickly. Just once, early in the season, the city called out its crews to plow all the main arterial roads, and its contractor to plow residential streets.
Mostly it's been the odd city plow that runs down Shiloh Road to remove the snow that drifts in the street when the wind kicks up.
Street plowing in the city is paid from two different pots of money. The plowing and maintenance of the main arterial roads comes from the public works department's budget. Residential plowing comes from a 2017 voter-approved initiative, which collects roughly $445,000 a year from city residents. That budget is set up so that funds not spent on residential plowing one year roll over to the next.
The main plowing budget in the public works department gets spent every year regardless of snowfall because it pays for public works employees who work year-round. If they're not plowing in the winter, they're repairing street lights and storm drains or running sanding trucks and street sweepers.
In fact, this year has been particularly icy; the little snow that does fall creates slick conditions quickly on the roads. City crews have been busy all season driving sanding and salting trucks.
"That part of the winter doesn't change," said Bill Kemp, director of public works' street and traffic division.
And with less snow collecting on the streets, the sand and gravel quickly builds up on the sides of the roads so that public works has sent out its street sweepers a few times already this year.
"We've actually used a lot of sand," Mumford said.
To help better educate the public about what they do, Billings Public Works is holding a series of education seminars this year designed to give residents a forum in which they can hear from public works employees and ask questions or address issues they see in the city.
The first seminar will focus on street maintenance and water main breaks and will be held at noon on Wednesday in the community room at the Billings Public Library.
