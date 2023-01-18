Billings South Side church recovering from vandalism, theft

Father Jose Marquez’s phone seems to never stop ringing.

Early Tuesday morning he left his home next door to Mary Queen of Peace parish church on the Billings South Side and found the rear glass door to the church shattered. Vandals had carried a heavy 12-inch rock from across the street to smash the door in.

Inside the church, a large old picture of Our Lady of Guadalupe was slashed. The intruders stole statues, snatched framed images from the walls, a crucifix and sacrament books. And, they scrawled graffiti on the walls.

“They’re big, heavy statues, good sized. It would have taken two people to carry them away,” Marquez said, pointing to two empty pedestals.

The value of the statues is mostly that they’re old, he said.

The church was built in 1931 and for decades served a mostly Hispanic population. An annual Mexican Fiesta and car show in nearby South Park has raised money for the church for decades. Over the years, three congregations, Little Flower, Guadalupe, and Holy Rosary parishes, have been combined into Mary Queen of Peace.

Marquez has been taking calls from police, from parishioners, neighbors, well-wishers and the Diocese in Great Falls. Until the bishop comes from Great Falls to perform a special rite on the defiled church, Mass will be held at the nearby Little Flower School.

The vandals weren’t after money, Marquez said. A poor box with a few bills and coins was left untouched.

“What the intent of this was, I don’t know,” he said. “I have no idea what they would do with these things.”

The parish is raising $1.5 million to build a new larger church nearby on South 27th Street and 10th Avenue South. The church will have a worship hall with seating for 100 people, a commercial kitchen and a café.