Billings South Side kitchen fire causes an estimated $200,000 in damage

A kitchen appliance apparently contributed to starting a fire that burned the top story of a South Side home in Billings on Tuesday.

The fire burned through a kitchen on the second floor of a house on the 100 block of Jefferson Street, according to a statement from the Billings Fire Department. Smoke damaged the rest of the top floor, with the total cost estimated to be around $200,000. Firefighters responded to the blaze Tuesday night, and extinguished it before it spread to the rest of the house.

Deputy Fire Marshal Andrew McLain has been assigned to investigate the fire.

Tuesday’s fire is at least the second house fire in Billings for the new year. On Monday, a fire in the West End killed several pets and also caused an estimated $200,000 in damage. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Last year ended with BFD crews responding to 124 structure fires, according to department records, down from 147 reported in 2021.