Billings Sports Plex sold to family entertainment company

The Sports Plex building at 5000 Southgate Drive.

The owners of the Billings Sports Plex, once the practice home of the Billings Outlaws, have sold the building to a Colorado-based family entertainment company.

The sale was announced on the Sports Plex's website, which also notes the owners will soon put up for sale "arena, weight room and office equipment."

The buyer, Lava Island, based in the Denver suburb Aurora, entered a buy-sell agreement with the Sports Plex owners this month, according to Billings city officials. 

Lava Island facilities feature an indoor trampoline park, foam pits, playgrounds and slides. 

The Sports Plex owners had tried selling the facility to the city earlier this fall. In October, Billings City Council considered the facility as a possible annex to the large recreation center it hopes to build at Amend Park, on the other side of King Avenue East from the Sports Plex.

One proposal involved scaling down the proposed rec center to drop its construction costs and purchasing the Sports Plex to use as an overflow for the programs priced out of a smaller rec center. 

Council rejected that idea and then discussed a recommendation from the South Billings Urban Renewal District to purchase the Sports Plex outright, which would have pushed the planning and building of a new rec center later down the road.

Similarly, council rejected the idea, choosing instead to focus all its efforts and resources on moving forward with plans for a new rec center

