Billings stabbing victim ID'd
Billings stabbing victim ID'd

Terry Ave. death

Crime scene tape surrounds a home on the 600 block of Terry Avenue as Billings Police officers investigate after a man was found dead outside the home Friday.

 CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette

A 37-year-old man who was stabbed to death early Friday morning in Billings has been identified.

Leon Gerald Gustafson, of Billings, died from multiple stab wounds, according to Yellowstone County Coroner Cliff Mahoney. His death has been classified as a homicide. 

Early Friday morning Billings police responded to a home just after 1 a.m. on the 600 block of Terry Avenue for a report of a "man down." 

When officers arrived Gustafson was found already deceased on the driveway of a residence, according to BPD Lt. Brandon Wooley. 

Following the Friday stabbing homicide, police identified two "people of interest."

Billings residents Dustin Rodarte, 37, and Charlotte Rodarte, 38, were stopped by a Yellowstone County Sheriff's deputy at about 2 a.m. Friday while driving in Lockwood. They were later arrested on probation violations.

Both are in custody at Yellowstone County Detention Facility. No charges directly related to the homicide were filed Friday, Wooley said in a press release.

"It is believed all parties involved are accounted for," Wooley said. An investigation into the homicide is ongoing.

Gustafson's death is the latest in a series of violent crimes in the Billings-area since April, including five other apparent homicides and one apparent homicide-suicide.

