Billings staff sees uptick in COVID cases, services should continue uninterupted

COVID cases across Montana have skyrocketed over the last two weeks as the omicron variant makes its way through the state.

In Billings, city staff have begun to see the uptick.

"It hasn't forced any service changes yet," said Chris Kukulski, Billings city administrator. "We are preparing for the worst but hoping for the best."

Currently Montana has nearly 7,800 active COVID cases, a 326% jump over the last two weeks. In Billings, the hospitals are treating 48 COVID-19 patients, 35 of whom are unvaccinated. Of those patients, 11 are in the ICU and eight are on ventilators.