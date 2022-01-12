Billings staff sees uptick in COVID cases, services should continue uninterupted

COVID cases across Montana have skyrocketed over the last two weeks as the omicron variant makes its way through the state.
In Billings, city staff have begun to see the uptick.
"It hasn't forced any service changes yet," said Chris Kukulski, Billings city administrator. "We are preparing for the worst but hoping for the best."
Currently Montana has nearly 7,800 active COVID cases, a 326% jump over the last two weeks. In Billings, the hospitals are treating 48 COVID-19 patients, 35 of whom are unvaccinated. Of those patients, 11 are in the ICU and eight are on ventilators.
Billings has plans in place to continue services should the number of sick employees increase. In early 2020, at the beginning of the pandemic, most of the city's staff were working from home and developed various methods to keep city work on track as people worked remotely.
For example, the city's planning department converted its first-floor conference room into a drop-off/pick-up site for building permits and other paperwork. The Billings Library developed a similar curbside drop-off/pick-up system for patrons to collect and return library materials without having to leave their car.
In fact on Tuesday, the Billings Library debuted its new materials kiosk, replacing the curbside pickup system. The new kiosk will allow patrons to pick up library materials 24 hours a day and seven days a week.
To use the new Library Express Lockers, patrons request it upon checkout and then use their library card and pin number to retrieve their materials.
These innovations give Kukulski faith that he and city staff will be able to weather the omicron spike.
"It's unlikely we will have to eliminate services," Kukulski said. "But we sure appreciate (residents') patience and grace as we do the best we can with what we've got."