Billings' storied Petroleum Club closes permanently

The Petroleum Club, a Billings mainstay since the 1950s, announced this week it had permanently closed.

A phone recording for the restaurant, a members-only social and business club on the 22nd floor of the DoubleTree Hotel, said that the closure had taken effect on Tuesday.

Any individuals or groups that had events scheduled at the club after Tuesday would get a call from the general manager, the message said.

As of Sept. 6, the club was still advertising its services as a party and events venue on its Facebook page. The club was touting its chef and new banquet menu, and was promoting itself as a party location for fall and winter events, as late as the end of August.

The club had gotten creative in the last few years as it worked to maintain its viability. In 2019, it began hosting a monthly “Club Night” and sponsored events like yoga and jazz concerts to increase membership and attract younger patrons.

At the height of the pandemic in 2020, the club's restaurant closed from March to August. Upon reopening the kitchen, managers there expressed optimism that the club would be able to build its numbers and attract new members.