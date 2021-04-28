Billings students celebrated at luncheon

Middle and high school students across the district nominated 147 teachers as Distinguished Educators. All of these educators were invited to apply for the award, from which 13 teachers completed the application. Asleson and Welch were selected by a panel of local business and education leaders. They will each receive a $2,500 award to use toward continuing education or classroom projects.

The event also recognized business and school partnerships in Billings Public Schools' classrooms through the Partners in Education program.

Over 90 business school partnerships currently exist in Billings Public Schools at the elementary, middle and high schools. Businesses encourage their employees to be active volunteers in the schools by mentoring students, providing career presentations, tutoring and sponsoring and helping with special activities.