Billings students' first masked school day will be hot — almost 100 degrees

Planning to return to school during a pandemic is enough to make any school leader sweat.
Doing it with a sweltering forecast creates yet another challenge in a year full of them.
The high temperature for School District 2's first day of school Monday is forecast to approach 100 degrees, the all-time high for Aug. 24 that was set in 1969.
That in itself is hardly a new challenge. Doing it under a mask mandate is.
"I have concerns about the temperature, and I have concerns about masks," SD2 superintendent Greg Upham said.
The district has made mask wearing a cornerstone of its reopening policy, with thousands of kids returning to school buildings. It requires students and staff to mask up in most situations, but does offer some respite.
Masks don't have to be worn outside, and can be taken off in a few indoor situations where social distancing is possible.
Upham said he's encouraging educators to take as many "mask breaks" as needed for students in the school year's early days.
"They have permission to adjust to the situations that they have," he said Friday.
Billings' school reopening plan encourages educators to get students outside whenever they can, including for instruction. Upham has said that Billings' weather can provide good opportunities for that.
In August and September, it often can. High temperatures average in the 70s and 80s, and it rarely rains. Come October, things get more fickle, as illustrated by the month's first day record temperature gap — a high of 91 and a low of 30.
