Billings students shadow doctors, nurses during immersion day

Natalie Romei, a Senior High student, wants to become a nurse. Specifically, she wants to work as a neonatal intensive care unit nurse.
On Monday Romei got the opportunity to shadow a NICU nurse for the day as part of the Montana BioScience Internship Initiative’s Immersion Day at Billings Clinic, which paired 18 high school and college students with Billings Clinic professionals. The students also conducted mock operations and scenarios at the Billings Clinic's simulation lab.
The Montana BioScience Alliance program is aimed at connecting students to health care careers and future internships — and to show students the wide range of careers available in the health care field.
“They often think of, say, a nurse, but there are so many careers on the clinical and non-clinical sides as well. We can expose students to options they might not have known of,” Karen Miller, director of BillingsWorks said. BillingsWorks, part of Big Sky Economic Development, helped organize the event.
Rocky Mountain College junior George Beddow said he got to see a different side to medical care while shadowing a physician's assist Monday. Beddow is a biology major and hopes to become a doctor.
"It's a different angle," he said. "I got to see who I might work with in the future — the other members of the team and how they work together."
Beddow applied for the program seeking exposure to people in the industry.
"It's difficult in college to find time to make those connections," Beddow said.
The immersion day and the internship program is also aimed at attracting the next generation of the workforce.
Montana is one of several states with rural areas that struggle with access to quality health care. Nationwide, almost 80% of rural counties are considered “primary care health professional shortage areas,” according to the National Rural Health Association. In Montana, 52 of the state's 56 counties are considered medically underserved, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
“That’s such a huge thing in rural Montana, especially in the health care industry,” said Sharon Peterson, executive director of the Montana BioScience Alliance. “The program is trying to encourage students to look, that there are all kinds of opportunities in Montana."
Montana has long had workforce shortages in a variety of health care fields, in both rural and urban areas. In what could be a good sign for employers, enrollment in medical courses at the Billings Career Center has boomed in recent years.
"It’s just the more we can do to encourage people to be a part of the rural areas."
Monday’s event was a precursor to an internship fair later this year that will pair some of these students with summer internships, Peterson said.
Madison Keeley, a senior at West High, was open to following up with a summer internship and said she enjoyed the immersion day. Keeley is planning on studying physiology and medicine at the University of Arizona next fall, she said.
She shadowed a surgeon in the Surgery Center. The highlight of her day was watching a kidney stones removal.
Keeley saw three different surgeries during the day and saw patients through from the pre- to post-operations. She said watching the operations didn’t faze her.
“It’s good knowing that now before going into the profession,” she said. “That’s an advantage.”