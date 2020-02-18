Billings students shadow doctors, nurses during immersion day

Natalie Romei, a Senior High student, wants to become a nurse. Specifically, she wants to work as a neonatal intensive care unit nurse.

On Monday Romei got the opportunity to shadow a NICU nurse for the day as part of the Montana BioScience Internship Initiative’s Immersion Day at Billings Clinic, which paired 18 high school and college students with Billings Clinic professionals. The students also conducted mock operations and scenarios at the Billings Clinic's simulation lab.

The Montana BioScience Alliance program is aimed at connecting students to health care careers and future internships — and to show students the wide range of careers available in the health care field.

“They often think of, say, a nurse, but there are so many careers on the clinical and non-clinical sides as well. We can expose students to options they might not have known of,” Karen Miller, director of BillingsWorks said. BillingsWorks, part of Big Sky Economic Development, helped organize the event.

Rocky Mountain College junior George Beddow said he got to see a different side to medical care while shadowing a physician's assist Monday. Beddow is a biology major and hopes to become a doctor.