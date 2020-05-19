Billings student's three open heart surgeries inspire pursuit of medical education

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Carter Hanson has always seen academics as a way to prove himself — an area where he can excel.

But where that drive has funneled him has as much to do with compassion as competition.

Hanson, who will graduate from Senior High on Sunday, plans to become a doctor after studying at the University of Washington. He's already had significant exposure to the medical world. Hanson was born with a heart condition and has had three open heart surgeries.

“His drive to be in the medical field is just so closely related to how he wants to give back to the medical field that he’s been involved in,” said Senior High English teacher Erica Hartman.

That's not to say that Hanson always talks about it. He views his heart condition as an unavoidable part of his identity, but alongside other traits. Hartman, who taught Hanson in a college-level writing course, was unaware of the condition earlier this school year.

"It's something that I can't really fully disassociate myself from, as much as I try to," Hanson said. "I hope that the way people perceive me is not my heart first."