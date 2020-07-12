Billings students will likely have to wear masks when school starts if COVID-19 doesn't decline

The question of masks for the youngest students highlights the decision trees and tradeoffs for almost every aspect of school operations that districts face in crafting their reopening plans.

Masks are perhaps the best relatively cheap measure for preventing spread of the virus when social distancing is difficult, and Upham has raised serious doubts about the feasibility of effective social distancing in traditional classrooms.

But some medical experts have cautioned that masking children can actually cause them to touch their face more, increasing the likelihood of them contracting the virus if they pick it up from a surface.

Then there are the educational considerations; Upham previously noted that teachers struggled to read students' facial expressions — a critical clue to whether students are engaged in class — during a high school summer school program.

"There are so many questions," Upham said. In a Wednesday Facebook Live video, he emphasized that parents who think their child won't be able to attend in-person schooling need to get in touch with their school principal or the Lincoln Center.