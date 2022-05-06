 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Billings Symphony is seeking veterans for a community project

Marcus Cravens

Marcus "Doc" Cravens will be creating portraits of veterans that will become part of a photographic essay to encourage new bonds between veterans and their communities. 

The Billings Symphony is seeking veterans to join a community-wide project, "American Veteran: A Story Without Words." Photographer and veteran Marcus “Doc” Cravens will be creating portraits of veterans that will become part of a photographic essay to encourage new bonds between veterans and their communities.

Cravens is collaborating with Ilse-Mari Lee, a composer, concert cellist and dean of the Montana State University Honors College, who will write an original piece of music based on the portraits. The piece featuring Lee’s composition and Cravens’ photos will make its world premiere as part of the Billings Symphony’s 2022-2023 season on Nov. 12 at the Alberta Bair Theater. “American Veteran: A Story Without Words” will also feature Tage Larsen on the trumpet, and Katharina Wincor as a guest conductor.

Tickets for the concert go on sale July 9, and subscription packages are currently available at billingssymphony.org.

Portraits sessions will take place at the following:

Tuesday, May 17: Adaptive Performance Center, 1420 Broadwater Avenue, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Wednesday, May 18: Adaptive Performance Center, 1420 Broadwater Avenue, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Thursday, May 19: Billings Symphony office, 2820 Second Avenue North, 10 a.m. - noon

For more information, contact the Billings Symphony at (406) 252-3610 or email symphony@billingssymphony.org.

