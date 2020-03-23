Billings Symphony Orchestra & Chorale cancels, postpones remaining events for 2019-2020 season

The BSOC is asking supporters to consider donating tickets back to the BSOC for a tax credit. Patrons can also exchange your ticket for another performance during the 2020-2021 season, exchange tickets for house credit to use at a later date, or request a refund to your original form of payment. Exchanges and refund requests must be made in writing or sent by email no later than 14 days after the canceled scheduled performance and may take up to 90 days after the event to process. No refunds will be given on transaction fees.