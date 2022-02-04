Billings Symphony receives $1.5M in two separate donations

Janet Carpenter's first time supporting the arts came in the summer of 1948 when, as a relative newly wed, she was tasked with washing Leonard Bernstein's laundry.

All these years later, Janet is being recognized for the $448,833 endowment her late husband Vincent Carpenter set up to support the music director position for the Billings Symphony Orchestra & Chorale.

Carpenter's endowment joins a $1 million gift from John and Carol Green — the largest individual donation in the organization's history — that will support the symphony's executive director position.

"We believe in local philanthropy," Carol Green said. "And we have confidence in Billings."

Carol Green grew up in Billings and found a passion for classical music as a child. She remembers attending Community Concert shows at the old Fox Theater downtown, now the Alberta Bair, and falling in love with live music.

Community Concert was a professional traveling symphony that brought live classical music to rural corners of the country as a way to bring the arts to folks who lived far from big cities.

"Before you had internet and jet travel, Community Concerts came to (you)," she said.

The first LP she ever owned was Tchaikovsky's Nutcracker Suite. She remembers the album cover had an image of ballet dancers, something that immediately drew her in; she was enrolled at the time in ballet lessons.

"That really got me going," she said of the LP. "I fell in love."

John Green had nearly the same experience growing up in rural Indiana. As a child he attended Community Concert shows and discovered that live classical music could be invigorating.

He took nine years of piano lessons and one tap dance lesson, which was all it took for his teacher to see that John Green was not a dancer.

"I was not invited back to the second tap dance lesson," he said with a laugh.

But playing the piano gave him a fluency with music and, while he ultimately gave it up, his love of music — and in particular classical music — was cemented. A growth spurt in his early teenage years turned him from a gawky kid into a high school jock with an abiding love of classical music.

"Nobody ever told me classical music was something I shouldn't like," he said. "It was just appealing to me."

Anne Harrigan, the Billings Symphony's Maestra and music director, was floored by the gifts from the Carpenters and the Greens, whom she described as people who have rubbed shoulders with some of the greatest musicians of the last 100 years.

Vincent Carpenter had that heritage in his blood. His grandfather, Elbert L. Carpenter, helped found the Minneapolis Symphony Orchestra, now the Minnesota Orchestra, in 1903. His mother, Jean Vincent Cooper, was a nationally renowned contralto who performed in the White House at the invitation of Pres. Howard Taft.

"The family had been connected to music for a long time," Janet Carpenter said. "He was brought up with music."

Vincent, who began his studies at Yale in 1938, left college three years later and joined the Marines to fight in World War II. He became a fighter pilot in the South Pacific and flew with what would become the famed Black Sheep Squadron.

When he wasn't flying, he and three other Marines from his outfit performed as a vocal quartet, singing music Carpenter had arranged, like the standard "That Old Black Magic." After the war, he finished college at Hamline University in St. Paul, Minnesota, receiving a bachelor's and a master's degree in music.

His studies and the years immediately after college put Vincent in contact with renowned musicians and composers like Dimitri Mitropoulos and Eugene Ormandy.

In 1948, the year after he and Janet married, the Carpenters headed east to spend the summer at Tanglewood, a 210-acre estate outside Pittsfield, Massachusetts, owned by the the Boston Symphony Orchestra. Every summer it was home to classes, concerts and theater productions, and it often drew young up-and-coming classical composers and musicians, like Leonard Bernstein and Aaron Copeland.

Janet painted scenery for the theater productions that summer and Vincent worked with the musicians.

"We all lived in these awful little shacks and I did everybody's laundry," she said with a laugh. "Growing up we had a maid — I didn't know anything about doing laundry."

She laughed again remembering washing "Lenny" Bernstein's clothes.

"I kept finding all these dresses," which baffled her, she said smiling. "Back then we didn't know about cross-dressing."

Returning to St. Paul, Vincent spent the next two decades teaching music at Macalester College, where he eventually became head of the music department.

The family eventually moved in 1968 to Billings, where Janet had grown up. Unsatisfied with teaching, Vincent and a partner four years earlier had purchased what would become the Bar Diamond Ranch just north of Billings.

But music was his passion. He helped found the Red Lodge Music Festival, conducting and teaching there in its early years. He served for decades on the Billings Symphony Board of Directors as well as the Rocky Mountain College Board of Directors.

He loved the Billings Symphony and believed in its potential, and he wanted to do something that would help secure its longevity, Janet said.

The Greens felt the same. They've seen the Billings Symphony come into its own under the leadership of Harrigan, the music director, and executive director Ignacio Barrón Viela.

Orchestras aren't just good because they're comprised of talented musicians, John Green said.

"There's a challenge of making an orchestra out of good musicians," he said.

It requires direction, vision and talent, something Harrigan and Barrón Viela have brought to Billings.

Carol Green agreed.

"It takes leadership," she said. "You've got to have a leader who's looking ahead and not just at the here and now."

The Greens hope their gift to the Billings Symphony not only engenders confidence in the organization but demonstrates to the community that anyone can support it.

"Everyday people can make a difference," Carol said. "I want people to say, 'Oh look, they're our neighbor and they did that. We can do that.'"

For Harrigan, the gifts are a humbling vote of confidence. They will ensure an incredible amount of stability in an era that feels less than stable, she said.

"It's incredible," Harrigan said. "It inspires us. It inspires us to do great things."

The two endowments will be memorialized within the symphony organization; the position held by Harrigan will be named the Vincent W. & Janet M. Carpenter Music Director, and the position held by Barrón Viela will be named the John W. & Carol L. H. Green Executive Director.

"These major gifts are a continuation of growth of the Billings Symphony and will help the organization continue to thrive throughout these challenging times," Barrón Viela said in a statement.

